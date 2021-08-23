The actress, who turns 34 on Wednesday, also showed off her "early" birthday gift from Louis Vuitton on social media

Blake Lively Twirls in a Princess-Worthy Tulle Corset Dress to Kick Off Her Birthday Week

Blake Lively's birthday week is off to a strong start.

The actress, who turns 34 on Wednesday, celebrated another trip around the sun with an epic slow-motion spin in the most twirl-worthy of dresses: a Teuta Matoshi gown that features a corset bodice, cherry appliqué and a tulle skirt with matching tie straps. She paired the feminine frock with red Christian Louboutin loafers and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

"Birthday weekend," Lively captioned an Instagram Story clip, appropriately set to the song "Cherry" by Louis Armstrong and The Mills Brothers.

The Gossip Girl alum also showed off an "early birthday gift" from Louis Vuitton in a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story. In the photo, Lively is holding up a red and white striped handbag embossed with the label's iconic logo in light pink.

"In love," she said of the design, which also features a gold hardware "LV" and a brown leather strap.

Lively looks cozy and ready for bed in the picture, posing in a cropped T-shirt with a blanket wrapped around her waist. "My 'in love' face didn't look as bored chic. So you get this," she wrote, adding, "Also: Shout out to my fellow pantless friends running around their house until they grab a blanket and do the 'towel treatment' and act like that counts as clothes."

The casual closet selfie comes after Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds got dressed to the nines for the premiere of his new movie Free Guy earlier this month. After months of lockdown amid the pandemic, the actress joked on Instagram that her red carpet return felt like "prom night."

Lively chose a glittery Prabal Gurung pink sequined gown from the designer's resort 2022 collection that featured cutouts, an open back and silver sequin trim. On the carpet, the Gossip Girl star paired the look with Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

But after she did her walk for the paparazzi, Lively swapped out of her Louboutins for a pair of classic Converse Chuck Taylor high-top sneakers — and made sure to document the high-low fashion moment on Instagram.

Always one to love a good accessory, she also shared several close-up shots of her sparkling jewelry, including statement rings and a Lorraine Schwartz diamond chain necklace that hairstylist Rod Ortega braided through her hair.

"Diamond pony...that's also my stage name," she captioned one mirror selfie. In another shot, she showed off her pressed-flower-encapsulated manicure by celebrity nail artist Elle. "Thanks to everyone who made my prom night 2021 possible," she wrote.