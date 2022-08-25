Blake Lively's Best Nail Looks

02 of 15 Blake Lively's Stained Glass Nails Instagram Lively went for a (somewhat) simpler nail look — just metallic burgundy with jewels on her ring fingers — to attend the 2018 Met Gala, so as not to take away from her extravagant Versace dress.

03 of 15 Blake Lively's N.Y.C. Nails Instagram As Lively caught a baseball game at Yankees Stadium, she had the perfect manicure for the occasion. The actress showed off her N.Y.C.-themed nails by Mei Kawajiri, which featured everything from the Brooklyn Bridge to yellow taxi cabs.

05 of 15 Blake Lively's Pistachio Nails Instagram Lively went for a pop of color as she sported a multicolor suit for her A Simple Favor press tour. The actress paired her perfectly manicured pistachio nails with some flashy jewelry to pull the whole look together.

06 of 15 Blake Lively's Deadpool Nails Instagram The Deadpool's in the details! As Lively attended the premiere of Deadpool 2 alongside Reynolds, she made a simple black manicure on theme with some nail art featuring Reynolds' titular character.

08 of 15 Blake Lively's Art Deco Hollywood Glam Nails Instagram Per Gerstein, Lively's nails at the 2018 VMAs were inspired by Art Deco Hollywood glam. The actress paired the Essie nail polish with a flashy white suit and shining jewelry, including her engagement ring.

09 of 15 Blake Lively's Striped Nails Blake Lively/Instagram While doing press for A Simple Favor, Lively played up her bright neon suit with an equally colorful manicure, featuring an array of stripes that matched her jewelry and studded heels.

11 of 15 Blake Lively's Pokémon Nails Instagram Lively paid tribute to the one and only Pikachu as she attended the premiere of Reynolds' film Pokémon Detective Pikachu. The actress paired her simple yellow nails with artwork by Sapphire Luna, which featured Pikachu and a Poké Ball.

12 of 15 Blake Lively's Martini Glass Nails Instagram Lively's glitter manicure may look like fairly standard at first glance, but if you look more closely at her ring finger, you'll notice that the jewels form a perfect martini glass in honor of her film A Simple Favor.

13 of 15 Blake Lively's Crocodile Nails Instagram Lively matched her nails to her crocodile handbag for a special event, pulling the whole look together with some flashy rings.

14 of 15 Blake Lively's Polar Moon Nails Instagram While everyone else was fawning over Lively's gorgeous blue set at the Michael Kors fashion show, we were zooming in on her "polar moon" manicure, which was paired perfectly with some simple jewelry and a white handbag.