Lifestyle Style Blake Lively's Best Nail Looks Blake Lively is known for her fashionable outfits, but her nails really make you do a double take. From her N.Y.C.-inspired manicure to her perfectly themed nail art for movie premieres, take a look back at some of her most creative nail looks 01 of 15 Blake Lively's Glittery Nails Instagram As Blake Lively attended the 2014 Met Gala alongside Ryan Reynolds, marking their first red carpet as a couple, she had the perfect manicure to match her sequined dress. The actress paired her form-fitting Gucci Première blush gown with glittery nails by Elle Gerstein. 02 of 15 Blake Lively's Stained Glass Nails Instagram Lively went for a (somewhat) simpler nail look — just metallic burgundy with jewels on her ring fingers — to attend the 2018 Met Gala, so as not to take away from her extravagant Versace dress. 03 of 15 Blake Lively's N.Y.C. Nails Instagram As Lively caught a baseball game at Yankees Stadium, she had the perfect manicure for the occasion. The actress showed off her N.Y.C.-themed nails by Mei Kawajiri, which featured everything from the Brooklyn Bridge to yellow taxi cabs. 04 of 15 Blake Lively's Brown and Pink Nails Instagram Lively always knows how to balance flashy outfits with understated nails. As she attended the premiere of Reynolds' film The Adam Project, she paired her eye-catching rainbow dress with coordinated brown and pink nails. 05 of 15 Blake Lively's Pistachio Nails Instagram Lively went for a pop of color as she sported a multicolor suit for her A Simple Favor press tour. The actress paired her perfectly manicured pistachio nails with some flashy jewelry to pull the whole look together. 06 of 15 Blake Lively's Deadpool Nails Instagram The Deadpool's in the details! As Lively attended the premiere of Deadpool 2 alongside Reynolds, she made a simple black manicure on theme with some nail art featuring Reynolds' titular character. 07 of 15 Blake Lively's Statue of Liberty Nails Instagram Lively made press-on nails couture as she attended the 2022 Met Gala in a Versace gown inspired by the Statue of Liberty. Paying tribute to Lady Liberty's original copper color which eventually turned to green as the metal oxidized, Gerstein put Lively in Kiss Gel Fantasy Sculpted Nails before adding in some fun detailing to match her dress. 08 of 15 Blake Lively's Art Deco Hollywood Glam Nails Instagram Per Gerstein, Lively's nails at the 2018 VMAs were inspired by Art Deco Hollywood glam. The actress paired the Essie nail polish with a flashy white suit and shining jewelry, including her engagement ring. 09 of 15 Blake Lively's Striped Nails Blake Lively/Instagram While doing press for A Simple Favor, Lively played up her bright neon suit with an equally colorful manicure, featuring an array of stripes that matched her jewelry and studded heels. 10 of 15 Blake Lively's Mint Nails Instagram While Lively's outfit at the Empire State Building had us seeing red (particularly due to that heart ring, which served as a tiny Easter egg for Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video), her nails were cooler in nature. While promoting her mixer Betty Buzz, the actress made sure her nails werer refreshing. 11 of 15 Blake Lively's Pokémon Nails Instagram Lively paid tribute to the one and only Pikachu as she attended the premiere of Reynolds' film Pokémon Detective Pikachu. The actress paired her simple yellow nails with artwork by Sapphire Luna, which featured Pikachu and a Poké Ball. 12 of 15 Blake Lively's Martini Glass Nails Instagram Lively's glitter manicure may look like fairly standard at first glance, but if you look more closely at her ring finger, you'll notice that the jewels form a perfect martini glass in honor of her film A Simple Favor. 13 of 15 Blake Lively's Crocodile Nails Instagram Lively matched her nails to her crocodile handbag for a special event, pulling the whole look together with some flashy rings. 14 of 15 Blake Lively's Polar Moon Nails Instagram While everyone else was fawning over Lively's gorgeous blue set at the Michael Kors fashion show, we were zooming in on her "polar moon" manicure, which was paired perfectly with some simple jewelry and a white handbag. 15 of 15 Blake Lively's Floral Nails Blake Lively Instagram Lively chose a super-romantic Gurstein creation for the Free Guy premiere with Reynolds, wearing a manicure that featured dried, pressed flowers with gold foil accents.