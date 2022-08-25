Blake Lively's Best Fashion Moments

01 of 35 Blake Lively's Sequin Dress at a Tiffany & Co. Event JOE SCHILDHORN/Patrick McMullan/Getty Blake Lively dazzled in a sequin fringe dress as she attended a Tiffany & Co. event in August 2009. Of course, she accessorized with some equally flashy jewelry, including several rings and a diamond bracelet.

02 of 35 Blake Lively's Red Versace Dress at the 2009 Emmys Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic As Lively presented at the 2009 Emmys alongside her Gossip Girl costar Leighton Meester, she wore a stunning red dress by Versace, featuring a plunging neckline and high-slit.

03 of 35 Blake Lively's Marchesa Dress at the 2010 Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage Lively first attended the Met Gala in 2008 (with her Gossip Girl costar and then-boyfriend Penn Badgley), kicking off a red carpet reign at the famed fashion event. She proved she was up for a risk in 2010 with this lapis Marchesa mini dress that totally summed up her style at the time.

04 of 35 Blake Lively's Purple Dress at a Chanel Event James Devaney/WireImage Lively made heads turn in N.Y.C. as she sported a purple-and-black harlequin-print dress to the re-opening of the Chanel Soho boutique in September 2010.

05 of 35 Blake Lively's Red Dress at The Town Premiere George Pimentel/WireImage Lively had everyone seeing red as she attended The Town premiere at the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival wearing a sequined dress with floral detail and chunky jewelry.

06 of 35 Blake Lively's Zuhair Murad Gown at the Time 100 Gala Stephen Lovekin/Getty Lively looked like a real-life mermaid as she donned an ombré seafoam chiffon Zuhair Murad gown with her newly-dyed red hair at the Time 100 Gala in 2011.

07 of 35 Blake Lively's Chanel Couture Gown at the 2011 Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage Her new titian tresses were the perfect crowning touch to her goddess-inspired embroidered Chanel Couture gown, for the theme which celebrated Alexander McQueen.

08 of 35 Blake Lively's Chanel Dress at the Green Lantern Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Lively was a vision in white Chanel as she attended the premiere of Green Lantern, the film on which she met now-husband Ryan Reynolds.

09 of 35 Blake Lively's Zuhair Murad Gown at the Savages Premiere Barry King/FilmMagic Lively channeled old Hollywood glamour with a black strapless gown and soft curls as she attended the 2012 premiere of Savages. The look was so iconic, fashion designer Zuhair Murad ended up recreating the gown for Barbie.

10 of 35 Blake Lively's Gucci Première Gown at the 2013 Met Gala Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic Lively gave her take on "punk" as she attended the 2013 Met Gala in an edgy strapless Gucci Première gown with a full feather-and-organza skirt and smoky eye makeup.

11 of 35 Blake Lively's Gucci Première at the 2014 Met Gala George Pimentel/WireImage Lively pulled out all the punches as she walked her first red carpet with Reynolds at the 2014 Met Gala. For the special event, she donned a form-fitting Gucci Première blush gown, with a long train.

12 of 35 Blake Lively's Chanel Couture Dress at Cannes Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage Lively gave off mermaid vibes again when she walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in this iridescent Chanel Couture dress for the premiere of Mr. Turner.

13 of 35 Blake Lively's Gucci Première Dress at Cannes Film Festival Tony Barson/FilmMagic This Gucci Première dress was an alternate for the Met Gala that year, but Lively decided at the last minute to keep it for the film festival premiere of Reynolds' film The Captive. "It might be my favorite look I've ever worn," she told PEOPLE at the time (a sentiment she reiterated to Vogue this year). "I just love that old school glamour."

14 of 35 Blake Lively's Gucci Gown at the Angel Ball Bennett Raglin/WireImage Lively, who was pregnant with her first child at the time, proudly showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting yellow gown from Gucci's Resort 2015 collection as she attended the Angel Ball in N.Y.C. in 2014.

15 of 35 Blake Lively's Floral Gown at God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic Lively kept the cute maternity looks coming as she attended the 2014 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in a floral gown.

16 of 35 Blake Lively's Monique Lhuillier Gown at the Age of Adaline Premiere Jamie McCarthy/Getty Lively showed off her timeless style as she attended the N.Y.C. premiere of her film The Age of Adaline in a ruffled red Monique Lhuillier gown.

17 of 35 Blake Lively's Ralph and Russo Dress at the State Dinner Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Lively looked chic and sophisticated in this silver wrap dress by Ralph & Russo as she attended the State Dinner in 2016 alongside her love.

18 of 35 Blake Lively's Atelier Versace Dress at Cannes Film Festival Venturelli/WireImage You can always count on Lively to bring the fashion to Cannes Film Festival! While attending the premiere of her film Cafe Society, Lively wore a form-fitting gown by Atelier Versace on the red carpet.

20 of 35 Blake Lively's Vivienne Westwood Couture Ball Gown at Cannes Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/Getty No glass slippers needed for this look! Lively looked like a real-life Disney princess as she attended the Slack Bay (Ma Loute) premiere in a Vivienne Westwood Couture ball gown during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival.

21 of 35 Blake Lively's Tulle Dress at The Shallows Premiere Michael Stewart/Getty Lively opted for a fun strapless tulle dress with leather bustier as she attended the premiere of The Shallows in N.Y.C. in June 2016.

22 of 35 Blake Lively's Cut-Out Dress in N.Y.C. Raymond Hall/GC Images While doing press for The Shallows in the Big Apple, Lively showed off her growing baby bump with this cutout dress adorned in flower detailing.

23 of 35 Blake Lively's Burberry Dress at the 2016 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Not only did Lively look like a Greek goddess in this Burberry gown, but she perfectly matched the Met Gala red carpet as she attended the prestigious fashion event in 2016.

24 of 35 Blake Lively's Silver Dress in N.Y.C. James Devaney/GC Images The actress looked lovely as she walked the streets of N.Y.C. in an oversized jacket, but it was her shimmery dress and matching accessories that really got our attention.

25 of 35 Blake Lively's Versace Gown at the 2018 Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Lively looked practically angelic as she embodied the 2018 Met Gala theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," with this custom Versace gown and halo-esque headpiece.

26 of 35 Blake Lively's White Suit in N.Y.C. James Devaney/GC Images As Lively promoted her film A Simple Favor, she opted to wear several fashionable pantsuits inspired by her character's style in the film, including this white pinstripe look with lace sleeves.

27 of 35 Blake Lively's Green Monochromatic Look in N.Y.C. Say Cheese!/GC Images Lively went full monochrome as she donned a neon green Versace suit from their Spring/Summer 2019 Men's Collection with turquoise accessories in N.Y.C.

28 of 35 Blake Lively's Caged Skirt at Paris Fashion Week Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Lively turned heads while she attended Paris Fashion Week in 2018 in this metallic caged skirt reminiscent of her Gossip Girl character Serena van der Woodsen.

29 of 35 Blake Lively's Silver Dress at a Versace Show Roy Rochlin/Getty Lively went full '90s as she attended a Versace fashion show in this slinky silver dress and sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps, complemented with flashy jewelry and tight curls.

30 of 35 Blake Lively's Retrofête Dress at the Pokemon Detective Pikachu Premiere Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic There's nothing Lively loves more than a themed look. As she supported Reynolds at the N.Y.C. premiere of Pokemon Detective Pikachu, she wore a striking yellow Retrofête slip with a fun Pokemon manicure. During the event, she also revealed she was pregnant with her third child as she showed off her baby bump in the midi dress.

31 of 35 Blake Lively's Outfit at the Michael Kors Show Jamie McCarthy/Getty Lively looked like she stepped right out of Constance Billard School as she donned a vest and tie at the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show in 2020.

32 of 35 Blake Lively's Prabal Gurung Dress at the Free Guy Premiere Gotham/GC Images Lively looked pretty in pink as she attended Reynolds' Free Guy premiere in N.Y.C. For the special event, she sported a lovely cutout dress by Prabal Gurung covered in shiny sequins.

33 of 35 Blake Lively's Sergio Hudson Suit at the Music Man Opening Arturo Holmes/Getty Lively wore a fashionable pantsuit by Sergio Hudson to cheer on pal Hugh Jackman at the opening night of The Music Man in February 2022.

34 of 35 Blake Lively's Orange Suit in N.Y.C. Robert Kamau/GC Images Orange you glad Lively rocked this look? The actress gave us another fun monochromatic ensemble as she chatted with Vogue for their Life in Looks segment ahead of the 2022 Met Gala.