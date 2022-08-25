Blake Lively's Best Fashion Moments

Blake Lively is known for having fun with fashion, whether it's onscreen (her memorable turn in Gossip Girl) or off (hi, Met Gala!). In honor of the actress' 35th birthday, take a look back at 35 of her most memorable fashion moments over the years, from her Met Gala gowns to her red carpet looks

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Published on August 25, 2022 09:00 AM
01 of 35

Blake Lively's Sequin Dress at a Tiffany & Co. Event

NEW YORK CITY, NY - AUGUST 25: Blake Lively attends TIFFANY & CO. and InStyle honor Maria Sharapova at Cooper Square Hotel on August 25, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by JOE SCHILDHORN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
JOE SCHILDHORN/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Blake Lively dazzled in a sequin fringe dress as she attended a Tiffany & Co. event in August 2009. Of course, she accessorized with some equally flashy jewelry, including several rings and a diamond bracelet.

02 of 35

Blake Lively's Red Versace Dress at the 2009 Emmys

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Blake Lively arrives at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre on September 20, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

As Lively presented at the 2009 Emmys alongside her Gossip Girl costar Leighton Meester, she wore a stunning red dress by Versace, featuring a plunging neckline and high-slit.

03 of 35

Blake Lively's Marchesa Dress at the 2010 Met Gala

Blake Lively
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lively first attended the Met Gala in 2008 (with her Gossip Girl costar and then-boyfriend Penn Badgley), kicking off a red carpet reign at the famed fashion event. She proved she was up for a risk in 2010 with this lapis Marchesa mini dress that totally summed up her style at the time.

04 of 35

Blake Lively's Purple Dress at a Chanel Event

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Blake Lively attends the re-opening of the Chanel Soho boutique on September 9, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)
James Devaney/WireImage

Lively made heads turn in N.Y.C. as she sported a purple-and-black harlequin-print dress to the re-opening of the Chanel Soho boutique in September 2010.

05 of 35

Blake Lively's Red Dress at The Town Premiere

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 11: Actress Blake Lively walks onstage at "The Town" Premiere introductions held at Roy Thomson Hall during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2010 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
George Pimentel/WireImage

Lively had everyone seeing red as she attended The Town premiere at the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival wearing a sequined dress with floral detail and chunky jewelry.

06 of 35

Blake Lively's Zuhair Murad Gown at the Time 100 Gala

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Actress Blake Lively attends the TIME 100 Gala, TIME'S 100 Most Influential People In The World at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for TIME)
Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Lively looked like a real-life mermaid as she donned an ombré seafoam chiffon Zuhair Murad gown with her newly-dyed red hair at the Time 100 Gala in 2011.

07 of 35

Blake Lively's Chanel Couture Gown at the 2011 Met Gala

Blake Lively
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Her new titian tresses were the perfect crowning touch to her goddess-inspired embroidered Chanel Couture gown, for the theme which celebrated Alexander McQueen.

08 of 35

Blake Lively's Chanel Dress at the Green Lantern Premiere

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 15: Actress Blake Lively arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "Green Lantern" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on June 15, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lively was a vision in white Chanel as she attended the premiere of Green Lantern, the film on which she met now-husband Ryan Reynolds.

09 of 35

Blake Lively's Zuhair Murad Gown at the Savages Premiere

WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 25: Actress Blake Lively arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere 'Savages' at Mann Village Theatre on June 25, 2012 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)
Barry King/FilmMagic

Lively channeled old Hollywood glamour with a black strapless gown and soft curls as she attended the 2012 premiere of Savages. The look was so iconic, fashion designer Zuhair Murad ended up recreating the gown for Barbie.

10 of 35

Blake Lively's Gucci Première Gown at the 2013 Met Gala

Blake Lively
Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Lively gave her take on "punk" as she attended the 2013 Met Gala in an edgy strapless Gucci Première gown with a full feather-and-organza skirt and smoky eye makeup.

11 of 35

Blake Lively's Gucci Première at the 2014 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Blake Lively attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
George Pimentel/WireImage

Lively pulled out all the punches as she walked her first red carpet with Reynolds at the 2014 Met Gala. For the special event, she donned a form-fitting Gucci Première blush gown, with a long train.

12 of 35

Blake Lively's Chanel Couture Dress at Cannes Film Festival

"Mr.Turner" Red Carpet - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

Lively gave off mermaid vibes again when she walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in this iridescent Chanel Couture dress for the premiere of Mr. Turner.

13 of 35

Blake Lively's Gucci Première Dress at Cannes Film Festival

Image
Tony Barson/FilmMagic

This Gucci Première dress was an alternate for the Met Gala that year, but Lively decided at the last minute to keep it for the film festival premiere of Reynolds' film The Captive.

"It might be my favorite look I've ever worn," she told PEOPLE at the time (a sentiment she reiterated to Vogue this year). "I just love that old school glamour."

14 of 35

Blake Lively's Gucci Gown at the Angel Ball

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Actress Blake Lively attends 2014 Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on October 20, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)
Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Lively, who was pregnant with her first child at the time, proudly showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting yellow gown from Gucci's Resort 2015 collection as she attended the Angel Ball in N.Y.C. in 2014.

15 of 35

Blake Lively's Floral Gown at God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Actress Blake Lively attends the 2014 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Spring Studios on October 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Lively kept the cute maternity looks coming as she attended the 2014 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in a floral gown.

16 of 35

Blake Lively's Monique Lhuillier Gown at the Age of Adaline Premiere

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Actress Blake Lively attends "The Age of Adaline" premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on April 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lively showed off her timeless style as she attended the N.Y.C. premiere of her film The Age of Adaline in a ruffled red Monique Lhuillier gown.

17 of 35

Blake Lively's Ralph and Russo Dress at the State Dinner

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively arrive for the State Dinner in honor of Prime Minister Trudeau and Mrs. Sophie Trudeau of Canada at the White House March 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)
Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty

Lively looked chic and sophisticated in this silver wrap dress by Ralph & Russo as she attended the State Dinner in 2016 alongside her love.

18 of 35

Blake Lively's Atelier Versace Dress at Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 11: Blake Lively attends the 'Cafe Society' premiere and the Opening Night Gala during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 11, 2016 in Cannes, . (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)
Venturelli/WireImage

You can always count on Lively to bring the fashion to Cannes Film Festival! While attending the premiere of her film Cafe Society, Lively wore a form-fitting gown by Atelier Versace on the red carpet.

19 of 35

Blake Lively's Blue Gown at the Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Blake Lively attends "The BFG (Le Bon Gros Geant - Le BGG)" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Gisela Schober/Getty

The actress, who was pregnant with her second child at the time, showed off her baby bump (and joked about comparisons to Frozen's Elsa) as she sported a stunning blue gown at the BFG premiere.

20 of 35

Blake Lively's Vivienne Westwood Couture Ball Gown at Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Blake Lively attends the "Slack Bay (Ma Loute)" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

No glass slippers needed for this look! Lively looked like a real-life Disney princess as she attended the Slack Bay (Ma Loute) premiere in a Vivienne Westwood Couture ball gown during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival.

21 of 35

Blake Lively's Tulle Dress at The Shallows Premiere

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 21: Actress Blake Lively attends "The Shallows" world premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on June 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images)
Michael Stewart/Getty

Lively opted for a fun strapless tulle dress with leather bustier as she attended the premiere of The Shallows in N.Y.C. in June 2016.

22 of 35

Blake Lively's Cut-Out Dress in N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 15: Actress Blake Lively is seen walking in Soho on July 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Raymond Hall/GC Images

While doing press for The Shallows in the Big Apple, Lively showed off her growing baby bump with this cutout dress adorned in flower detailing.

23 of 35

Blake Lively's Burberry Dress at the 2016 Met Gala

Blake Lively
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Not only did Lively look like a Greek goddess in this Burberry gown, but she perfectly matched the Met Gala red carpet as she attended the prestigious fashion event in 2016.

24 of 35

Blake Lively's Silver Dress in N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Blake Lively leaves Four Seasons Hotel New York on October 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
James Devaney/GC Images

The actress looked lovely as she walked the streets of N.Y.C. in an oversized jacket, but it was her shimmery dress and matching accessories that really got our attention.

25 of 35

Blake Lively's Versace Gown at the 2018 Met Gala

Blake Lively
Taylor Hill/Getty

Lively looked practically angelic as she embodied the 2018 Met Gala theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," with this custom Versace gown and halo-esque headpiece.

26 of 35

Blake Lively's White Suit in N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 19: Blake Lively poses outside the Crosby Hotel on August 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
James Devaney/GC Images

As Lively promoted her film A Simple Favor, she opted to wear several fashionable pantsuits inspired by her character's style in the film, including this white pinstripe look with lace sleeves.

27 of 35

Blake Lively's Green Monochromatic Look in N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 17: Blake Lively is seen on August 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Say Cheese!/GC Images)
Say Cheese!/GC Images

Lively went full monochrome as she donned a neon green Versace suit from their Spring/Summer 2019 Men's Collection with turquoise accessories in N.Y.C.

28 of 35

Blake Lively's Caged Skirt at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 24: Blake Lively attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Lively turned heads while she attended Paris Fashion Week in 2018 in this metallic caged skirt reminiscent of her Gossip Girl character Serena van der Woodsen.

29 of 35

Blake Lively's Silver Dress at a Versace Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Blake Lively attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Lively went full '90s as she attended a Versace fashion show in this slinky silver dress and sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps, complemented with flashy jewelry and tight curls.

30 of 35

Blake Lively's Retrofête Dress at the Pokemon Detective Pikachu Premiere

Blake Lively
Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic

There's nothing Lively loves more than a themed look. As she supported Reynolds at the N.Y.C. premiere of Pokemon Detective Pikachu, she wore a striking yellow Retrofête slip with a fun Pokemon manicure. During the event, she also revealed she was pregnant with her third child as she showed off her baby bump in the midi dress.

31 of 35

Blake Lively's Outfit at the Michael Kors Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Blake Lively attends the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lively looked like she stepped right out of Constance Billard School as she donned a vest and tie at the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show in 2020.

32 of 35

Blake Lively's Prabal Gurung Dress at the Free Guy Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Blake Lively attends the "Free Guy" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in the Upper West Side on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC Images

Lively looked pretty in pink as she attended Reynolds' Free Guy premiere in N.Y.C. For the special event, she sported a lovely cutout dress by Prabal Gurung covered in shiny sequins.

33 of 35

Blake Lively's Sergio Hudson Suit at the Music Man Opening

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Blake Lively attends the opening night of "The Music Man" at Winter Garden Theatre on February 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Arturo Holmes/Getty

Lively wore a fashionable pantsuit by Sergio Hudson to cheer on pal Hugh Jackman at the opening night of The Music Man in February 2022.

34 of 35

Blake Lively's Orange Suit in N.Y.C.

Blake Lively is seen in Manhattan on April 25, 2022 in New York City.
Robert Kamau/GC Images

Orange you glad Lively rocked this look? The actress gave us another fun monochromatic ensemble as she chatted with Vogue for their Life in Looks segment ahead of the 2022 Met Gala.

35 of 35

Blake Lively's Atelier Versace Gown at the 2022 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: 2022 Met Gala Co-Chair Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Perhaps Lively's most memorable Met Gala look to date, Lively went above and beyond as she served a co-chair for the event in 2022. The actress paid tribute to iconic N.Y.C. landmarks (including Grand Central Station and the Statue of Liberty) with her intricate Atelier Versace gown, which featured a long train and a fun costume change on the red carpet.

