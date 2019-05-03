She’s a PokéMom!

Blake Lively surprised everyone when she stepped out to support husband Ryan Reynolds, 42, at the premiere of his new film, Pokémon Detective Pikachu with a growing baby bump. But besides using the red carpet to announce the couple’s expecting their third child, Lively, 31, made epic style and beauty statements by channeling Pikachu all the way from her sparkling sequin dress to her Pokémon-inspired manicure.

The actress flaunted her bump in a sunny non-maternity midi dress — a hand-stitched sequin Retrofête slip with a thigh-high slit and wrapped belt, which is available for pre-order already at Intermix for $670.

She accessorized the cheerful design with multicolored pastel Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals, which retail for $398, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including gorgeous drop earrings featuring sapphire, ruby and emerald gems.

She also carried a circular Judith Leiber clutch designed in the shape of a Poké Ball.

Lively’s ode to Pokémon continued all throughout her beauty look, too. Manicurist Elle gave the star a white to yellow ombré mani, using a makeup sponge to create the effect, with very appropriate Pokémon nail art painted on select fingers.

Elle painted the famous Poké Ball on one finger using multiple Sally Hansen Insta-Dri nail polish shades. “Then I placed a Swarovski crystal in the middle to finish the look,” Elle said.

On other fingers, the manicurist used some serious detail work to create tiny Pikachus to perfectly complete Lively’s nail look.

As for her hair, stylist Orlando Pita gave the star ultra bouncy curls to complement her sunny yellow dress. First Pita prepped her strands with the Orlando Pita Play High Spirited Leave-In Conditioner on her ends for softness and shine. For added volume, he spritzed in Orlando Pita Play Body Breakthrough Volume Boosting Hairspray, then blew her hair out.

Then, to create what he called her “lively” curls, Pita used a 5/8-inch curling iron throughout her hair and finished it off with Orlando Pita Play Max Capacity Hybrid Hairspray for light hold, so her curls could “bounce naturally.”

Pita tells PEOPLE: “We wanted something fun, fresh and bouncy that matched the feel of her dress.”

Makeup-wise, Lively’s pro Kristofer Buckle added a punch of color to complete her vibrant look using the Cashmere Slip Lipstick in the shade Pop from his eponymous makeup line.