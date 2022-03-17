Blake Lively's Met Gala Dresses Through the Years

Blake Lively sat on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in many episodes of Gossip Girl, and in 2008, she made her way inside to attend her very first Met Gala alongside costar and then-boyfriend Penn Badgley.

For her Met Gala debut, the actress wore a black Ralph Lauren strapless gown embellished with feathers on the trumpet skirt. She tied the whole look together with black gloves and sparkling bracelets.