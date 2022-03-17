Blake Lively's Met Gala Dresses Through the Years
Blake Lively was recently announced as a co-chair for the 2022 Met Gala alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, plus Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Take a look back at the actress's Met Gala appearances over the years and all the incredible dresses she has worn
Blake Lively's Ralph Lauren Dress at the 2008 Met Gala
Blake Lively sat on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in many episodes of Gossip Girl, and in 2008, she made her way inside to attend her very first Met Gala alongside costar and then-boyfriend Penn Badgley.
For her Met Gala debut, the actress wore a black Ralph Lauren strapless gown embellished with feathers on the trumpet skirt. She tied the whole look together with black gloves and sparkling bracelets.
Blake Lively's Versace Dress at the 2009 Met Gala
For the 2009 Met Gala, where the theme was "The Model As Muse," Lively donned a blue Versace gown that looked like it came straight out of Serena van der Woodsen's closet. Simple hair and accessories allowed the dress to be the center of attention.
Blake Lively's Marchesa Dress at the 2010 Met Gala
The following year at the 2010 Met Gala, Lively went a little more playful with her look as she wore a lapis Marchesa minidress (a designer she wears quite often) paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Blake Lively's Chanel Dress at the 2011 Met Gala
In 2011, Lively looked like a Greek goddess as she donned an embroidered Chanel Haute Couture gown with Christian Louboutin sandals. The gray dress was the perfect offset to her newly red hair.
Blake Lively's Gucci Dress at the 2013 Met Gala
For the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the 2013 Met Gala, Lively opted for an edgier look, a strapless Gucci Première gown with a full feather-and-organza skirt and smoky eye makeup.
Blake Lively's Gucci Dress at the 2014 Met Gala
In 2014, Lively brought along husband Ryan Reynolds to the Met Gala, marking their first red carpet appearance as a couple. Reynolds donned a Gucci tux and Lively stunned in a form-fitting Gucci Première blush gown with a long train that evoked Old Hollywood glamour.
"I love a train but then when I get on these stairs, I'm like, 'Why am I wearing a train?' " she told PEOPLE at the event.
Blake Lively's Burberry Dress at the 2016 Met Gala
In 2016, Lively inadvertently matched the Met Gala steps with her Burberry gown. At the time, she was pregnant with her second child with Reynolds.
Blake Lively's Atelier Versace Dress at the 2017 Met Gala
In 2017, Lively and Reynolds returned to the Met Gala in coordinating looks. Lively donned a gold Atelier Versace dress with blue feather detail, while Reynolds matched his tie to her outfit.
Blake Lively's Versace Dress at the 2018 Met Gala
Lively looked absolutely heavenly as she attended the 2018 Met Gala, where the theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" that year. She paired a custom-made halo by Lorraine Schwartz with a custom Versace gown with a mega train practically designed for the iconic Met steps.
In an interview with Vogue ahead of the event, Lively referred to the Met Gala look as her "favorite dress ever."
Lively always manages to wow at the Met Gala, and after missing out on the event the past few years, we can't wait to see what she wears when she co-chairs the 2022 Met Gala with Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.