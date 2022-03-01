Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Stun at New York City Premiere of New Netflix Film The Adam Project
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are all dressed up for date night!
The Deadpool actor, 45, and his wife of nearly a decade stepped out in New York City on Monday, completely dressed to the nines for the premiere of his new Netflix sci-fi film, The Adam Project, which hits the streaming service on March 11.
Lively, 34, looked radiant in a plunging multi-colored pastel gown that featured a gorgeous ruffled hemline, adding a longline denim jacket draped over her shoulders while arriving at the event for a fresh, spring-inspired twist on her evening look.
The mom of three accessorized with a pink clutch and strappy heels adorned with what appears to be jewel detailing, adding chunky hoop-like earrings to complete her ensemble. Lively also kept her glam relatively natural, and wore her long golden locks swept back and off her face.
Reynolds, who not only stars in The Adam Project but also serves as one of the producers on the film, looked dapper in a grey pinstripe suit, a striped tie, classic white button down, and reddish-brown Oxfords.
While Lively has proven to be a fashionista time and time again, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress has really been bringing her style A-game to events over the past couple weeks.
About two weeks ago, the Shallows star stunned in a three-piece monochromatic ensemble – which consisted of a crop top, fitted midi-length skirt, and unstructured blazer – while attending the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 show at New York Fashion Week.
The week before, the actress wowed in a plunging purple Sergio Hudson pantsuit at pal Hugh Jackman's Broadway opening night of The Music Man, which she attended with Reynolds.