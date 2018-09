Blake’s Shade: Essie’s discontinued “Going Guru”

The Inspiration: The “bright pistachio shade” was a nice contrast against Lively’s colorful outfits, says Lively’s manicurist Elle, who adds that the duo decided on the hue after looking at a variety of greens. “I say: Always go with your first choice! Blake was handed this color first, but she likes to see options!”

*Elle’s Tip: Bright pastels can show streaks easily. “Use alcohol to prep nail before base coat, not acetone! Then, apply each coat meticulously.”