Blake Lively Bundled Up in a $3,690 Teddy Coat with the $4 KN95 Mask Hollywood Loves

A teddy coat is great for bundling up when the temperatures drop, because a) it feels like being wrapped up in your favorite blanket and b) it's warm and stylish without the bulk of a puffer jacket (sorry, Ryan). But if you don't have $3,690 to shell out for the Max Mara teddy coat, there are plenty of similar styles that are just as cute, like this highly reviewed one from Amazon that's just $50 or this super-soft version from Madewell that's nearly half-off. Ugg also sells a teddy coat which made it on Oprah's list of favorite things last year.