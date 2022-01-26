Blake Lively Bundled Up in a $3,690 Teddy Coat with the $4 KN95 Mask Hollywood Loves
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are no doubt relationship goals. When they're not adorably trolling each other on the internet, they're adorably walking around New York City looking all lovey-dovey. But this most recent outing may have topped them all, because the couple stepped out wearing matching navy coats.
While Reynolds opted for a puffer jacket, Lively — being the style queen she is — chose a cozy teddy coat. And that's what we're here to talk about. The iconic style from Max Mara has been worn by some of the most fashionable women in the spotlight, including Katie Holmes, Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Elsa Hosk. We know that Lively owns it in red, too!
A teddy coat is great for bundling up when the temperatures drop, because a) it feels like being wrapped up in your favorite blanket and b) it's warm and stylish without the bulk of a puffer jacket (sorry, Ryan). But if you don't have $3,690 to shell out for the Max Mara teddy coat, there are plenty of similar styles that are just as cute, like this highly reviewed one from Amazon that's just $50 or this super-soft version from Madewell that's nearly half-off. Ugg also sells a teddy coat which made it on Oprah's list of favorite things last year.
What's more is that Livey's bundled-up look consists of not one, but two pieces that are popular around Hollywood. She's one of the latest celebs to wear one of Maskc's KN95 masks. The stylish printed face masks have become the go-to for protection over the past few years for celebs like Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff, Jenna Dewan, and Bella Hadid.
The pretty snowflake-patterned mask she's wearing is currently sold out, however, Maskc restocked a bunch of its other popular KN95 options earlier this week, like this pack of vibrant blush tones. The company offers packs of 10 for $36 or packs of 25 for $85. If you do the math, that shakes out to less than $4 per KN95 mask.
Bundle up and mask up like Lively with one of these similar teddy coats and a Maskc KN95.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Max Mara Double-Breasted Teddy Coat, $3,690; bergdorgoodman.com
Buy It! Madewell (Re)sourced Shearling Teddy Coat, $149.99 (orig. $278); madewell.com
Buy It! Angashion Fleece Lapel Open-Front Coat, $50.99–$55.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Ugg Gertrude Long Teddy Coat, $248; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Maskc Blush Tones KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $36; shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Vogue KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $36; shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Spring Hues KN95 Face Masks 25-Pack, $85 (orig. $90); shopmaskc.com
