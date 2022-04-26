Blake Lively Wore Hermès and Chanel with This Low-Key Staple for a Day on Martha Stewart's Farm

Overalls have been reworked in many different materials, but Lively makes a strong case for rocking the denim version. Like your trusty blues, jean overalls feel a bit more refined than, say, a linen pair. Plus, they're versatile enough to wear with sneakers or heels and can easily be dressed up or down with a few simple additions. In Lively's case, those additions were a Chanel bag and rainbow jewels that added luxe to an otherwise down-to-earth look.