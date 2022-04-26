Blake Lively Wore Hermès and Chanel with This Low-Key Staple for a Day on Martha Stewart's Farm
Blake Lively is witty and fashionable.
"Overall… it was a good day," she captioned a recent Instagram post, which currently has more than two million likes and counting. Posted up on Martha Stewart's farm, likely for that epic yard sale that took place at her Bedford residence, Lively was all smiles in her dark-blue Reformation jean overalls, Hermès boots, Chanel tweed bag, and stacks of Brent Neale jewels — talk about high-low dressing.
Obviously, the "overall" was a play on words, because she is, in fact, wearing overalls. It's punny! She looks chic! And it's further proof that the one-and-done outfit is taking Hollywood by storm, as Lively's the latest celeb to hop aboard the jean overall train, which currently includes A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, and Heidi Klum.
Overalls have been reworked in many different materials, but Lively makes a strong case for rocking the denim version. Like your trusty blues, jean overalls feel a bit more refined than, say, a linen pair. Plus, they're versatile enough to wear with sneakers or heels and can easily be dressed up or down with a few simple additions. In Lively's case, those additions were a Chanel bag and rainbow jewels that added luxe to an otherwise down-to-earth look.
So what's the fuss with overalls? Simple. Aside from making getting dressed a breeze, overalls are also incredibly wearable for so many occasions, and every celeb sighting we've seen so far is further proof of their range.
Garner wore overalls while dancing ballet in her house, Lopez opted for them on a day date with Ben Affleck, Klum wore her bold pair around Los Angeles, and Lively donned hers for a day on the farm. Maybe she was gardening? Or maybe she was horseback riding? But the thing is, regardless of what activities were actually on her agenda for the day, overalls were a smart (and stylish) choice.
Lively's $198 overalls, which have relaxed, loose fit, front and back pockets for ample storage options, and adjustable straps, are nearly sold out, but the good news is that there's no shortage of similar jean options out there — and at various price points, too. Shop some of our favorites below.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Silver Jeans Co. Baggy Straight Leg Overalls, $98; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Luvamia Stretch Denim Overalls, $44.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Wash Lab Denim Union Cotton Blend Wide Leg Overalls, $128; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Dickies Denim Bib Overall, $51 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lisa Says Gah Lucy Denim Overalls, $189; nordstrom.com
- Blake Lively Wore Hermès and Chanel with This Low-Key Staple for a Day on Martha Stewart's Farm
- This Non-Greasy Gel Sunscreen That Dries Quickly and Feels 'Smooth and Velvety' Is Secretly on Sale
- Reese Witherspoon Wore the Comfy Sandal Style Moms Are Raving About on Amazon
- There's a Reason Why So Many Celebs Love This Dry Shampoo, and It's on Sale for Just One More Day