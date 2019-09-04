Blogger Blair Eadie Just Launched Her Best-Selling Bow Shirt as a Dress — and It’s Selling Out Fast at Nordstrom

Image zoom Courtesy Blair Eadie

It has been nearly a year since Atlantic-Pacific blogger and style icon Blair Eadie launched her wildly popular collection with Nordstrom’s in-house brand Halogen. Considering the success of the first collab (almost every piece sold out immediately), it was only a matter of time before the power duo teamed up again — and lucky for us, we don’t have to wait long to get our hands on the new pieces.

Prepare yourself (and your wallet) for the return of the Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific collection, due to drop in October with tons of gorgeous fall-ready styles. An official release date for the Nordstrom collection and more details about its pieces have not yet been released, but as she’s known for her “timeless meets classic with a hint of quirk” style, we can expect lots of polished, feminine silhouettes with bright pops of color and playful detailing.

To celebrate the news of the partnership, Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific dropped a limited-edition dress that’s perfect for fall — and if you shopped her first collection, it might look very familiar. The Bow Blouse Dress is inspired by the hugely popular Bow Blouse from her first capsule collection that sold out within minutes of the launch. Designed with a fit-and-flare shape, pearl-embellished buttons, and, of course, Eadie’s signature stacked bows down the bodice, the dress is truly an emulation of her more-is-more, ladylike style.

You can snag this adorable dress in three different colors (navy, red, and pink) right now, exclusively at Nordstrom, in advance of the full launch in October — but sizes are already selling out fast, so you’d better hurry and add it to you cart ASAP!

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Bow Detail Fit & Flare Dress, $139; nordstorm.com