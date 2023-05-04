Blackpink's Jennie Teams Up with Calvin Klein for Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

Jennie Kim is showcasing her personal style in a new, limited-edition capsule collection with Calvin Klein.

"Having worked with Jennie on several campaigns, we know firsthand that she is a cultural powerhouse," Jonathan Bottomley, Calvin Klein's global chief marketing officer, said in a press release.

Hong Jang Hyun

"Her persona, talent, and distinctive style have a major global impact. Our partnership stems from an authentic place - Jennie is a longtime fan of the brand - and we wanted to deepen that relationship by bringing her personal perspective to our products," Bottomley said. "The result is a mix of Jennie's coveted style and Calvin Klein's most iconic essentials, which we know will resonate strongly with consumers around the world."

The collection will be available in select Calvin Klein stores and through the brand's website globally beginning May 10, with prices ranging from $25 to $150, and includes inspiration from the South Korean pop star's wardrobe essentials.

"This collection reflects my everyday style and is based on many of the Calvin Klein essentials that have become staples in my wardrobe. I wanted to bring a personal touch to these pieces, which you'll see reflected in the fit, the color palette, and the details. My aspiration for this collection is that everyone will feel as happy and confident in these pieces as I do," said the Blackpink singer, 27.

Hong Jang Hyun

The singer, who also serves as a global ambassador for the brand, shared that the collection is an "exciting progression" in their partnership.

The collection is curated around colors that include lilac, chalk blue, desert, and black and white with pieces that include underwear sets, denim, tees, fleece, and knits.

"Matching bralettes and bottoms, bodysuits and soft rib tanks are designed for versatile comfort," explained the brand in their announcement. "Joggers, tees, dresses, and crewneck sweatshirts are soft to the touch and easy to move in. A denim shirt and 90s jeans offer a cool and easy look, while a knit top, dress, and sculpting denim bralette and skirt set make a fashionable statement."