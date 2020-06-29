“Ya’ll we’re in quarantine, and we’ve got more things to focus on than just my hair. Justice for Breonna Taylor,” the teen actress said

Black-ish Star Marsai Martin Hits Back at Trolls for Criticizing Her Hair and Teeth at BET Awards

Marsai Martin has no time for haters.

On Sunday, the 15-year-old Black-ish star clapped back at trolls who took to the internet to criticize her hair and teeth while she introduced the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award to Megan Thee Stallion at the 2020 BET Awards.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Martin addressed the mean comments in a clever video response.

"So, I was on Twitter, and a lot of people have been addressing my hair and talking about my hair, and how it looks like a ‘grandma’s wig.’ And they’re talking about my veneers,” she began, holding back tears as she pulled out her invisible braces. "These don't look like a veneer to me."

“I’m sorry to anyone I’ve offended or haven’t gotten to your expectations about how I’m supposed to be. I apologize. I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings or have anyone worry about what my decisions are,” the 15-year-old continued while presumably crying.

Stopping to collect herself, she motions for someone off-screen to hand her a tissue. Instead, they hand her a $100 bill, which he proceeds to use to blow her nose.

After letting her followers sit in the absurdity for a minute she ends her video by saying, "Ya’ll we’re in quarantine, and we’ve got more things to focus on than just my hair. Justice for Breonna Taylor."

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was killed at her home on March 13 at around 12:30 a.m. by police officers who were investigating a drug dealer. Although the dealer didn't live there (and had, in fact, just been arrested at a different location), officers alleged that he had once picked up a package at Taylor's residence. The officers had secured a “no knock” search warrant, allowing them to enter without warning.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who was with her at the time and said thought it was a break-in, shot his gun, hitting one of the officers in the thigh. The police fired back more than 20 shots, hitting Taylor at least eight times and killing her.

Last week, Brett Hankison, one of three Louisville police officers involved in the shooting, was fired.

Martin later followed up with a post on Twitter that read, "Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth ... which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards."

For the BET Awards, Martin debuted her new blonde locks and wore a sunny yellow knit dress that she paired with some glasses. She posted a few snaps before the awards show aired, posing on an inflatable cushion in her pool.