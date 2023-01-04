'Black Panther' Star Winston Duke Says He Was Surprised to Learn He's 'Plus-Sized' After Modeling Debut

“I’ve now been crowned the face of the plus-sized modeling movement,” the actor joked on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

Published on January 4, 2023 04:30 PM
Winston Duke. Photo: LIVEKellyandRyan/YouTube

Winston Duke is making quite an impression on the fashion world.

In fact, the Black Panther actor just recently discovered that he's the "new face" of plus-size modeling.

While visiting the Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show on Wednesday, Duke talked about modeling in Rihanna's notorious Savage X Fenty runway show — and how that led to this new revelation.

When host Kelly Ripa asked the actor if he'd received any more modeling offers after Fenty, Duke shared his experience.

"No, but I've now been crowned the face of the plus-sized modeling movement," he said with a chuckle.

"I had no idea, apparently I'm plus sized," the 36-year-old actor continued. "So I've been running around telling people to watch how they talk to me because I'm the ambassador for plus-size modeling now. Unofficial ambassador."

Duke then recalled his recent Esquire magazine cover and the feedback he received from it.

"There were all the tweets saying, 'We're so glad' — I was like, the cover for Esquire magazine recently — and they're like, 'It's so good to see a plus-sized man be dressed really well,'" Duke told Ripa, 52, and Ryan Seacrest, 48. "And I'm like, 'I'm plus-sized?'

He finished with a laugh: "So I've just been going with it. I'm a plus-sized guy. I'll take it!"

In November, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared the story of meeting co-star Chadwick Boseman with Jimmy Fallon. Spoiler alert: it involved a fashion malfunction.

In this image released on November 9, Winston Duke is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022.
Winston Duke. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"We were going through the scenes and they're like, 'We just want to see how you guys are going to be together, how you're gonna play, so could you wrestle or something? Could you wrestle around?'"

Duke, who added that the film made for his first movie role, told Fallon. "And I'm like, 'Okay, all right. If that's gonna get me this job, I'm gonna wrestle.'"

"I got in there, and I, like, crouched down and the first thing that happened was my pants split open," Duke, 38, told Fallon, making both the 48-year-old talk show host and his audience laugh.

RELATED VIDEO: How the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast Were Able to Find Joy in Filming After the "Immense Loss" of Chadwick Boseman

"I tell you, I have the best things happen to me," he added. "I tell you, God has a sense of humor, that is the one thing I can confirm, and I'm like — I'm one of his favorites."

"Oh, we saw it," Duke explained to Fallon when asked "how he knew" that his pants had ripped open.

