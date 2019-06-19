Meghan Markle, Blake Lively, and More Celebs Love This Iconic Dress — and We Found a $30 Lookalike on Amazon

Image zoom Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has quickly become a royal fashion icon — so much so that we jump at any chance we get to score something she’s worn, or even something that’s a super similar (and cheaper!) lookalike. Which is why our hearts skipped a beat when we discovered this adorable, retro-style sleeveless pencil dress while browsing Amazon (as one does) because it looks nearly identical to a little black dress Meghan wore last year.

If you need a refresher, Meghan wore Black Halo’s popular Jackie O belted dress during a Women’s Empowerment reception just one month before the royal wedding. The cult-favorite LBD, named after former First Lady and style icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, has been worn by just about everyone in Hollywood, including Kim Kardashian West, Beyoncé, Blake Lively, Scarlett Johansson, Britney Spears, and Katherine Heigl (to name just a few). But, of course, the iconic Black Halo Jackie O Belted Dress ($375, shopbop.com) comes with a princess-worthy price tag that most of us can’t meet.

Image zoom Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

So you can imagine our excitement when we learned that the super similar dress we discovered on Amazon costs only $30. Even more exciting is the fact that 2,800 shoppers have given the MUXXN Retro 1950s Style dress a positive review, so you know the piece can hold its own.

The sleeveless, form-fitting pencil dress hits just below the knee and features an asymmetrical neckline, similar to Meghan’s Jackie O dress. And we may not have royal affairs to attend like Meghan does, but people are wearing this $30 dress for every occasion — from company holiday parties to weddings to business meetings, reviewers say it’s a classic dress you can wear anywhere.

“This dress really is deserving of all the stellar reviews,” one shopper wrote. “It’s the perfect all-occasion, figure forgiving, comfortable, yet chic and sexy little black dress that every woman needs in her closet!”

Plus, it comes in 18 different fun colors, so you can snag Heigl’s sassy blue version or Lively’s elegant all-white one. Reviewers also mentioned that the fabric types tend to vary per color, but regardless, have had the same amazing fit.

“I bought the yellow and the purple. Although the two are made from different fabrics, they both fit the same and the fabric quality is great. I’ve already recommended them to so many people,” another customer wrote.

Whether you’re dying to copy Meghan’s style (or everyone in Hollywood’s, for that matter) without spending a ton, or you’re just in need of a new LBD to add to your closet, this $30 dress from Amazon is the perfect fit. Scroll down to shop it!

Buy It! MUXXN Women’s Retro 1950s Style Sleeveless Slim Business Pencil Dress, $29.99; amazon.com