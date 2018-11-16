The Best Pre-Black Friday Deals to Shop Now

Calling all bargain lovers: There’s no need to wait until Black Friday to score amazing deals. Our favorite brands including Coach, Cole Haan and Gap are offering major discounts right now.

We rounded up the best Pre-Black Friday deals and the most stylish pieces to shop from each. From beautiful bags to practical winter boots, you’re bound to score something amazing for yourself — or one of those people on your gift-giving holiday list! So whether you’re hitting the mall or your computer, act now before stock runs out.

Here’s a roundup to help you get started:

Coach

From now until the 17th, get 30% off select styles with promo code “THANKS18”.

Buy It! From left to right: Bowery Chelsea Booties, $206.50 (orig. $295); coach.com, “Rogue 25” Bag, $416.50 (orig. $595); coach.com, Sculpted Signature Short Leather Gloves, $66.50 (orig. $95); coach.com, “C143 Runner” Sneakers, $58.50 (orig. $195); coach.com

Cole Haan

The Cole Haan Grand Giving Event is here! Shop 30% off everything with free shipping on every order from now until the 18th.

Buy It! From left to right: ZEROGROUND Waterproof Hiker Boots, $196 (orig. $280); colehaan.com, Lofty Cable Muffler Scarf, $63 (orig. $90); colehaan.com, ZEROGROUND Oxford with Stitchlite, $105 (orig.$150); colehaan.com, “Vesta” Pumps, $140 (orig. $200); colehaan.com

Gap

From now until the 19th, get 40% off everything! No exclusions. Use code “GIFT” at gap.com. Restrictions apply.

Buy It! From left to right: Leopard Faux-Fur Coat, $100.80 (orig.$168); gap.com, Pointelle Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $41.97 (orig. $69.95); gap.com, Textured Pattern Pullover Sweater, $47.97 ( orig. $79.95); gap.com, Plaid Bomber Jacket, $84.99 (orig. $98); gap.com, Teddy Bomber Jacket, $76.80 (orig. $128); gap.com, Plaid Faux-Wrap Ruffle Hem Dress, $41.97 (orig. $69.95); gap.com

Macy’s

From now until the 20th, get 20% off Black Friday Preview with code “SCORE”.

Buy It! From left to right: Guess Nieve Faux-Fur Collar Plaid Coat, $108.90 (orig. $198); macys.com, MICHAEL Michael Kors “Mercer” Medium Bonded-Leather Crossbody, $148.80 (orig. $248); macys.com, Charter Club Pure Cashmere Striped Crewneck Sweater, $59.99 (orig. $159); macys.com

Nordstrom

From now until the 26th, get up to 60% off select sale items.

Buy It! From left to right: BP. Faux Fur Pompom Fedora, $19.49 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com, Rebecca Minkoff “Bree” Studded Leather Convertible Backpack, $172.49 (orig. $345); nordstrom.com, Tory Burch Kit Stripe Scoop Neck Sweater, $148 (orig. $298); nordstrom.com, J.Crew Root & Branch Earrings, $32.49 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com

Old Navy

From now until the 18th, get 50% off Your purchase when you use your Old Navy card or any credit card from the brand’s family. Use code “PREPARTY” at oldnavy.com. Restrictions apply.

Buy It! Mock-Neck Sweater, $36.99; oldnavy.com, Jacquard Sweater-Knit Fringe Scarf, $18.99; oldnavy.com, Faux-Suede Slim-Calf Block Heel Boots, $44.99; gap.com, Metallic Frost-Free Jacket, $64.99; oldnavy.com