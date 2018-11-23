5 Beauty Products Worth Buying at Nordstrom's Massive Black Friday Sale

Ready, set, shop!

Black Friday is finally here, and there’s no better time to stock up on fashion, tech and beauty gifts for the holidays than right now when everything is massively discounted. And one store we’re dying to check out is Nordstrom and its epic 60 percent off sale.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From now through Cyber Monday, the department store is offering up to 60 percent off select beauty products and the best part is? You don’t even have to leave your couch (or change out of your leggings) to shop it. If you’re not up for braving the massive lines at the mall, all you have to do is shop online to snag the best deals.

So to help make your Black Friday experience a little bit easier, we rounded up the best beauty deals of the sale. Find our must-have picks below and remember, act fast and shop now before all your favorites are gone.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

Bobbi Brown Glow Stick

Dab this creamy stick on the high points of your face and blend with your fingers for a subtle sheen.

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Glow Stick, $28.50 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com

Jack Black All Over Wash

This all-over wash is so versatile, it can be used to cleanse the face, hair and body — a great option for any man on your holiday gift list.

Buy It! Jack Black All-Over Wash, $32 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills Highlighter Palette

Lightly dust one of these pigmented powders onto the tops of your cheekbones or swirl a few shades together to create your own custom glow.

Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit, $24 (orig. $40); nordstrom.com

M.A.C Cosmetics x Patrick Starr Collection

Just for Black Friday, you can score beauty blogger Patrick Starr’s entire limited edition M.A.C collaboration for a fraction of the full price.

Buy It! M.A.C Cosmetics x Patrick Starr Summer Starrr Full Face Kit, $29.70 (orig. $49.50); nordstrom.com

GHD Hair Straightener

The slim straightener heats up in a flash (it takes less than 30 seconds!) and smooths strands without causing heat damage.

Buy It! GHD Gold Professional Styler, $159.20 (orig. $199); nordstrom.com