Meghan Markle and Kris Jenner Just Made a Case for Wearing Polka Dots Instead of Stripes This Summer
What do Kris Jenner and Meghan Markle have in common? Besides the fact that one mother is reality TV royalty and the other is actual royalty, not much. However, both icons approve of the same timeless print.
Over the weekend, both Jenner and Markle were spotted wearing black and white polka dots — albeit in very different ways.
For her part, the Duchess of Sussex wore a black blouse with white polka dots, flowy white shorts, black pumps, a black wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses while cheering Prince Harry on at his Sunday polo match in California. Her former Suits costar Abigail Spencer even matched Markle in a puff sleeve polka dot dress of her own, further driving home the resemblance to Julia Roberts' iconic Pretty Woman look.
Jenner, on the other hand, shared two photos on Instagram in which she was wearing an extravagant Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring a ruffled tiered skirt in sheer polka dot fabric. The Kardashians star was dressed to the nines to celebrate her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy.
While Markle and Jenner's looks couldn't be more different — the former is serving Old Hollywood and the latter is gothic glam — the print itself is always classic. Chrissy Teigen wore a polka dot button-up shirt while watching her son play T-ball back in March, and Markle's sister-in-law Kate Middleton stepped out in an elegant pleated dress in the playful print just a few weeks later.
Although stripes have been dominating spring fashion lately, these recent celeb sightings are proving that polka dots might be the new go-to pattern of the season. And the wide variety of polka dot dresses, shirts, and swimwear out there is proving the print to be a hot commodity right now.
Whether you prefer a white background with black polka dots (which will keep you cool this summer!) or vice versa, Nordstrom and Amazon have plenty of pretty picks to choose from, including mini, midi, and maxi dresses, plus blouses and button-up shirts.
We have our eyes on this puff sleeve, ruffle mini dress from Topshop, this flattering peplum blouse that's on sale for 40 percent off right now, and this classic colorblock one-piece swimsuit. Find your own polka dot dress, shirt, or bathing suit from the 16 picks at Nordstrom, Amazon, Summersalt, and Kate Spade below.
