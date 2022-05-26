Meghan Markle and Kris Jenner Just Made a Case for Wearing Polka Dots Instead of Stripes This Summer

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Montecito, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Prince Harry plays polo with his Team Las Padres and they win the Lisle Nixon Memorial cup by a score of 14 to 10 at the Santa Barbara Polo Club. Later Meghan Markle presents the trophy to the team and kisses each teammate on both cheeks before French kissing Harry and then wiping the lipstick off his face. Later Meghan is seen forcibly grabbing Harry's arm and pushing his back to keep moving out of there. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; Kris Jenner Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd3I5zbsVBX/ ; LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Memorial Service For The Duke Of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Credit: BACKGRID/ Kris Jenner Instagram/ Samir Hussein/WireImage