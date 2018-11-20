Blac Chyna‘s latest beauty move has found her in hot water with fans.

The model and mother of two, 30, has partnered with beauty brand Whitenicious by Dencia to launch her own cream aimed at restoring the skin’s “natural glow,” reducing “the visibility and intensity of age spots [by] lightening their appearance,” and “improving the appearance of dull, discolored skin [by] visibly stamping out unevenness to leave the complexion illuminated.”

Ads for “Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream” began appearing on Whitenicious’ and Chyna’s Instagram accounts on Tuesday — one of which included a video of Chyna hawking her $250 Swarovski crystal-studded jar of cream, set to a sample of Kanye West‘s 2007 tune “Flashing Lights.”

A rep for Chyna did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the rep did tell TMZ that Chyna’s been “using Whitenicious’ dark spot corrector for a few years to deal with her hyperpigmentation.” Her cream is “being marketed to men and women of all skin types.”

On the product’s official website, its description reads: “This illuminating cream provides radiant protection. As time passes, skin becomes drier, dullness and wrinkles appear and the skin’s natural glow dims. With DIFBC, glowing skin shows less discoloration and unevenness while SPF protection minimizes future damage. Skin is bathed in moisture for a brighter beautiful comfortable feel.”

Among its listed benefits are younger-looking skin, renewed texture, revitalized hydration, retained luminosity, and restore firmness and elasticity.

Though Chyna’s cream claims to preserve the complexion and “lighten without bleaching skin out,” many on social media have called the product a “bleaching cream” and are also criticizing Chyna for holding the public launch event in Lagos, Nigeria, where she’ll visit the Whitenicious store in Ikeja on Nov. 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. According to the World Health Organization, 77 percent of Nigerian women use skin-lightening products — the highest proportion in the world.

“They are really bringing Blac Chyna to sell bleaching cream for y’all in Lagos. This is actually sad,” said one critic, another adding, “Blac Chyna selling bleaching cream in Africa??? The world really is backwards.”

“As a black woman and as a Nigerian, I think you’re vile for being complicit in something so damaging,” said another user. “Bleaching creams are not cool.”

Chyna has remained mum about the controversy, even shutting her Instagram comments off. But she has spoken out about the other drama happening in her life.

On Monday, Chyna stuck up for her children by slamming Rob Kardashian and Tyga on Instagram, alleging neither father provides adequate child support for their children Dream, 2, and King Cairo, 6, respectively.

”‘So’ my children aren’t supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha?” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve….WOW!!!”

The post comes one week after Chyna claimed she doesn’t need any financial help from Kardashian, 31, amid their ongoing child support legal battle.

“Work hard, Play harder! My s—! No Help! No Child Support! Stop the F—— Lies!” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram video showing off her Rolls Royce, Ferrari and Bentley cars parked outside of her home.

