Blac Chyna Rocks a 'Cool New Crazy' Hairstyle — See Her Bantu Knots!

Blac Chyna‘s 7-carat diamond engagement ring isn’t the only thing fans are talking about. The future Mrs. Rob Kardashian was spotted rocking bantu knots on her way to a salon appointment in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The bride-to-be gave a modern spin to the natural hair style with her intricately braided hairdo, reminiscent of Björk in the ’90s. Bantu knots could quite possibly be on trend as Valentino’s Pre-Fall presentation in January featured models topped with an array of knotty buns.

Blac Chyna, 27, showed fans her hair transformation on Thursday when she chronicled her bantu knot process on Instagram. “Cool new crazy hair,” she said in a video, smiling about the end result.

Meanwhile during her salon day, the mother of one also groomed her facial hairs. Blac Chyna got real with her Snapchat followers when she recorded the unpleasant process of what it’s like to wax the upper lip. Beauty is pain!

Kardashian, 29, popped the question Monday night – just 10 weeks after they took their relationship public. “She was more than excited, she was thrilled, just super happy,” Blac Chyna’s rep told PEOPLE about the engagement. She also apparently plans on going by her birth name, which is Angela White: “She’s soon to be Angela Kardashian. She’s ecstatic,” says the rep.