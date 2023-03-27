Blac Chyna Removes 'Demonology' Tattoo After Dissolving Facial Filler and Getting Breast Reduction

Blac Chyna is continuing her journey "back to Angela"

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 27, 2023 02:02 PM
Blac Chyna demon tattoo
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty; Blac Chyna/Instagram

Blac Chyna is going through a major rebrand.

After recently removing her facial filler and undergoing a breast and butt reduction procedure, the reality-TV-star-turned-Onlyfans-model is changing another part of her appearance by removing a Baphomet tattoo on her hip.

According to the star, who has started going by her real name Angela White, in a recently shared Instagram caption, Baphomet is a symbol of "demonology" whose goal is to "create and spread chaos" and to "abuse and torment his victims." Because of this, the star has chosen to forgo her ink and send "all this energy back to the owner."

She shared her caption alongside the Instagram video documenting her appointment with a Las Vegas-based tattoo removal professional. After a conversation about the removal process and aftercare with the professional, Blac Chyna showed fans what the process looked like by sharing a clip of herself getting the ink lasered off.

In the video, the goat-headed, winged "demon" evaporates from her skin as the laser zaps it away.

People in the comments were quick to show support for the born-again Christian; Keke Palmer commented, "God bless you sister!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! God is ALWAYS READY!!! Isn't his GRACE overwhelming??? All we have to do is walk through the door."

This video came after the star shared another video talking briefly about how when she got the Baphomet tattoo, it didn't have the demonic connotation it does to her now and that with her understanding its severity, she is ready to release "all negative energy that is holding me back."

Part of the negative energy was the fillers she had in her face, which she said made her look like "Jigsaw."

Blac Chyna opened up more in another video, saying, "I'm tired of the look. And it's just not flattering; it's not what I look like. It totally changed my face, and I'm just ready to get back to Angela."

She further explained, "I'm on my journey right now, and I just want to start fresh, clean." She was quick to clarify that she wasn't shaming anyone else who's chosen to have fillers — it just wasn't what she wanted for herself anymore.

