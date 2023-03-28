Blac Chyna Publicly Supports Kim Kardashian by Wearing Shirt with Her Face on It: 'Respect' 

In May 2022, Blac Chyna lost her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family, a case that Kim Kardashian was dropped from in April that year

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 12:44 PM
Blac Chyna Wears Kim Kardashian Shirt
Photo: Why The Game Chose Me/youtube, Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Blac Chyna is taking a stance on her relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Nearly one year after losing her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family (with whom she has ties to through her ex Rob Kardashian), the model, 34, showed her support for the SKIMS mogul, 42, with a statement-making outfit.

While filming for the Why the Game Chose Me podcast, Chyna (born Angela White) sported a tee shirt from Kim and Dolce & Gabbana's "Ciao, Kim" collection. The shirt, which retails exclusively on the label's website for $195, features a black-and-white photo of the Kardashians star slurping a forkful of spaghetti.

When asked what inspired her decision to wear the design, Chyna at first vaguely explained that she "loves Dolce & Gabbana [and] whoever is doing their designs."

She then cut straight to her opinion, saying that she "wanted to support Kim," and adding that she's "respects" the star's collaboration with the fashion house.

The "Can't See Me" rapper also referred to Kim as "Dream's auntie," referring to her 6-year-old daughter Dream Renée who she welcomed with Rob in November 2016.

The style move surprised many, considering Chyna's history with the reality television ménage.

In 2017, she sued Rob Kardashian, 36, and his family for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

In a filing obtained by PEOPLE that year, Chyna claimed she suffered "significant damages" since Rob's social media rampage in July 2017, in which he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about Chyna — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

The lawsuit additionally stated that Chyna claimed the scandal – along with the influence from the Kardashian family — led to E! canceling her reality show Rob & Chyna.

In addition to Rob, Chyna had also sued Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. However, the SKKN by Kim founder was eventually dropped as a defendant in the case last April, when the trial eventually took place.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The trial came to a close on May 2 with a judge at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles ruling that the Kardashian-Jenner family were cleared of all the key questions. No monetary damages were awarded to Chyna.

At the time, the family's attorney Michael G. Rhode said his clients were "happy to have this behind them."

"I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it. The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant," Rhodes said.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian on Tuesday June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) ; Khloe Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images); Blac Chyna attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Prince Williams/ Getty Images)
Khloé and Kim Kardashian Feared Losing Blac Chyna Lawsuit Due to Jury: 'What If They Hate Us?'
Kris Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images); Rob Kardashian arrives at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino for a Memorial Day weekend celebration on May 25, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/WireImage) ; Blac Chyna attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Kardashian-Jenner Attorney Speaks Out After Family Wins Trial Against Blac Chyna: 'Very Pleased'
Kardashians and Black Chyna
Kardashian-Jenner Family Petitions for Blac Chyna to Pay More Than $390K to Cover Their Legal Fees
Kardashians Joke Blac Chyna 'Ruined' Kourtney's Wedding Fitting
Kardashians Joke Blac Chyna 'Ruined' Kourtney's Wedding Fitting, Drove Kris to a 'Two-Martini Night'
Blac Chyna; Rob Kardashian
Kardashian Lawyer Alleges Family Acted to 'Protect' Rob in Relationship with Blac Chyna
Kris Jenner, Blac Chyna
Kris Jenner Admits Blac Chyna Lawsuit Has Been 'Emotionally, Physically and Spiritually Exhausting'
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna Claims Judge in Kardashian Defamation Case Was 'Undeniably Hostile and Extremely Biased'
kim kardashian; blac chyna
Kim Kardashian Dropped from Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against Her Family, Judge Rules
blac chyna; kardashians
Kardashian-Jenner Family Wins Defamation Trial Against Blac Chyna, No Damages Awarded to Model
Blac Chyna
Kardashians Ask Court to Dismiss Blac Chyna's 'Absurd' Claims of Economic, Emotional Distress
Pete Davidson Spotted at Kardashian Trial as Lawyer Calls Blac Chyna 'the Central Problem' in Case
Pete Davidson Spotted at Kardashian Trial as Lawyer Calls Blac Chyna 'the Central Problem' in Case
Corey Gamble, Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian
Corey Gamble Claims Blac Chyna Threw a Chair at Rob Kardashian's Car During Altercation
ryan seacrest, blac chyna
Witness List for Blac Chyna's Trial Against Kardashians Names Ryan Seacrest, Kim, Khloé, Kris and Kylie
Dream Kardashian and Rob Kardashian
Rob Kardashian 'Focused on Being a Great Dad' to Daughter Dream amid Blac Chyna Court Drama: Source
Kardashians and Black Chyna
Everything to Know About Blac Chyna and the Kardashian Family's Court Case
blac chyna ; rob kardashian
Rob Kardashian Claims Ex Blac Chyna Agreed to Drop 'Revenge-Porn Lawsuit' But Is Backing Out of Deal