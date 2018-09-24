Blac Chyna Has Wardrobe Malfunction While Wearing Plunging Blazer Dress

BACKGRID

Blac Chyna’s plunging mini dress revealed a little more than she anticipated this weekend.

Chyna, 30, chose to go braless underneath a sexy black blazer when she went out in West Hollywood this weekend. But when the star turned her head to look behind her, photographers captured her exposed breast popping out of the side.

The model and entrepreneur completed her eye-catching outfit with a $450 leather Gucci belt, Gucci tights, black pumps, a diamond choker necklace and a small metallic coin purse.

BACKGRID

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Chyna has become known for wearing daring, body-baring looks.

At the MTV Video Music Awards, the star turned heads in pink and silver chainmail bra with fringe draping from her shoulders along with a white G-string thong.

RELATED PHOTOS: All the Must-See Photos from London Fashion Week

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chyna made headlines last month when she and ex-boyfriend Tyga, 28, who share 5-year-old son King Cairo, were spotted together at a New York City nightclub.

The pair attended Sujit Kundu’s birthday bash at the Marquee Nightclub and were seen entering the venue just minutes apart, a source told PEOPLE.

Later in the night, Chyna and Tyga — they met when she starred in his “Rack City” music video in 2011 and broke up by August 2014 — were spotting embracing each other with a hug while chatting with their mutual friends, the onlooker said.

Following his split from Chyna, Tyga dated Kylie Jenner before the couple called it quits in April 2017. During Jenner’s relationship with Tyga, Chyna publicly dated and became engaged to Jenner’s half-brother Rob Kardashian. The pair welcomed daughter Dream Renée in November 2016 before PEOPLE confirmed the couple split in February 2017.