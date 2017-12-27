Blac Chyna shared photos of herself in a red velvet dress that clung to her slim figure on Instagram Tuesday morning

Blac Chyna celebrated her Christmas with a truly stunning dress.

The mother of two, 29, shared photos of herself in a red velvet dress that clung to her slim figure on Instagram Tuesday morning.

Chyna’s dress comes from Fashion Nova with red velvet heels to match it and joined in the holiday spirit by posing in a second photo with red and white roses.

“Hope everyone had a blast today !” she captioned the first photo.

Image zoom Credit: Blac Chyna/Instagram

“💋🎁,” she captioned the second, while the third simply read, “The motion 👀.”

Her style posts come just one day after her ex Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on social media on Christmas. Kardashian, 30, made a cameo on his sister Khloé Kardashian‘s Snapchat on Christmas morning alongside his other sister Kylie Jenner.

All the siblings — including Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West as well as Kendall Jenner — gathered at Kourtney’s house to open presents and celebrate the day in matching elf patterned onesies and beanies.

Image zoom Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Family matriarch Kris Jenner was dressed head-to-toe in Gucci, wearing a fur coat and accessorizing with the designer brand’s fanny pack. “Looks like the Gucci store threw up on her, wow!” Khloé commented in one of her videos.

Also in attendance were the youngest members of the KarJenner family: Cousins Mason Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 5, North West, 4½, Reign Disick, 3, and Saint West, 2.

Rob has been laying particularly low in the wake of his explosive social media tirade against his ex-fiancée this past summer.