Björk's Daughter Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney Makes Modeling Debut in New Miu Miu Campaign

The 19-year-old actress and rising fashion industry face star's in the brands new jewelry campaign

Miu Miu jewelry is showing off a new gem — Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney!

The actress and daughter of singer Björk and artist/director Matthew Barney, who also goes by the name Doa Barney, marks her modeling debut in the Italian brand's new jewelry campaign for its fall/winter 2022 collection.

Isadora, 19, joins Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowski and actress/singer/dancer Demi Singleton as ambassadors in the new campaign.

"Photographed by Julien Martinez Leclerc, this introduces the actor Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney to the Miu Miu universe," according to a brand press release. "She follows in a long line of emergent cross-disciplinary Miu Miu muses, united in their difference — in their passionately individual stance."

bjork, Isadora Bjarkardóttir Credit: Julien Martinez Leclerc

The new jewelry is designed by artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg, who were also responsible for the artistic direction of the campaign, and the accessories are based on their 2015 sculpture series "A Thief Caught in the Act," featuring whimsical, colorful birds.

"Broadening our perceptions of what fashion and adornment may represent, the partnership brings Miu Miu's long term commitment to artistic intervention to tangible life," a press release for the collection states.

The rising model/actress recently appeared in the Viking revenge thriller The Northman alongside her mother — as well as Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård.

"Since I was 13 or 14, I knew I wanted to take acting seriously," Barney told The Face in February. "And [my mom] knew that. So she's been so supportive. It was important to her that she would help me realize this."

Isadora is also a burgeoning musician, following in the footsteps of her Icelandic singer mom.

"So I haven't really found my footing [as a] solo [artist]. But then, honestly, [during] Covid I really started to flesh out those tracks," she told the outlet, ​"and have a kind of album… sort of… maybe formulating.