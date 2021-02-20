This Tie-Dye Hoodie from Amazon Has Held Its Spot on the Customer-Loved Chart for Weeks

The lightweight hoodie comes in four tie-dye colors and 10 additional patterns, including colorblocked stripes and black stars. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, the sweatshirt has an adjustable drawstring around the neckline and a subtle slit on each side of the hem. Regardless of the pattern you choose, this pullover is perfect to wear with all the solid-colored sweatpants and leggings you've likely accumulated over the past year. And if you want to dress it up a tad, you can wear it with a pair of jeans and boots.