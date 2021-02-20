This Tie-Dye Hoodie from Amazon Has Held Its Spot on the Customer-Loved Chart for Weeks

Every week, Amazon compiles 20 trending fashion items with four-star ratings or above into a most-loved styles list. While many pieces rotate on and off of the list, there's one that's consistently held its spot: the Biucly Tie-Dye Hoodie.
The lightweight hoodie comes in four tie-dye colors and 10 additional patterns, including colorblocked stripes and black stars. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, the sweatshirt has an adjustable drawstring around the neckline and a subtle slit on each side of the hem. Regardless of the pattern you choose, this pullover is perfect to wear with all the solid-colored sweatpants and leggings you've likely accumulated over the past year. And if you want to dress it up a tad, you can wear it with a pair of jeans and boots.
An item wouldn't remain on the most-loved styles list for weeks if it didn't have glowing reviews, and this hoodie is no exception. Tons of Amazon shoppers have raved about the sweatshirt's premium fit and feel.
"I love the fit of this hoodie," one reviewer wrote. "It fits oversized without being frumpy and unflattering. The sleeves are long, and the fabric is lightweight and falls well. I would order three more!"
"It's so soft and comfy. It's not too heavy," writes another shopper. "The fabric is surprisingly good quality. I'm really impressed."
Many other reviewers added that the sweatshirt only gets softer with more washes, meaning you could theoretically keep it in your closet for years without it losing its shape or feel. Who wouldn't want a long-lasting cozy top for just $30?
If you're now convinced that you need this tie-hoodie in your wardrobe, join the hundreds of Amazon customers who have fallen in love with it, and shop the Biucly Printed Hoodie Sweatshirt for $30 on Amazon below.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.