The Supremely Comfy Birkenstocks So Many Celebrities Wear All Year Are Only $80 for a Little While Longer
Cheap sandals come and go, but Birkenstocks are forever. By forever, we mean the slip-ons are built to last years, and once you own a pair, chances are you'll keep coming back to them every time you need new ones. That's probably why they've become a staple shoe for everyday customers and celebrities alike — and we just discovered a secret way you can get a pair on sale.
For a limited time, you can snag the most iconic Birkenstock Arizona sandals for as little as $80. There are more than 100 styles from the brand on sale at boutique retailer Rue La La. The key to unlocking a pair at this incredibly low price? You've got to be a Rue La La member. (Psst… It's free to sign up with your email address.)
Shop Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La
- Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Dark Brown, $79.99 (orig. $110)
- Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Sandal in Black Suede, $79.99 (orig. $110)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in White, $79.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Blue, $79.99 (orig. $120)
- Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Mocha, $79.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in White, $69.99 (orig. $79.95)
There's no denying that the double-buckle sandal is the most popular pick among A-listers. Kristen Bell, Chrissy Teigen, Katie Holmes, Mandy Moore, Gigi Hadid, Lucy Hale, and Kaia Gerber are just a few fans of the Arizona sandals. It's safe to say, the style is as famous as the feet that wear them, which is why it's exciting that you can get a pair for up to $40 off in various colors, including black, white, and brown.
If you feel like straying away from the crowd, the Birkenstock Madrid sandals that Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow are both fans of are even cheaper — the single-strap slide is only $70 right now. There's also a thong-style sandal, known as the Gizeh, that's 19 percent off.
The reason you'll keep coming back for 'em? Each pair of Birkenstocks has a moldable contoured footbed that takes the shape of the wearer's feet. It's made from sustainable cork material that provides superior cushioning and has high elasticity for maximum comfort. That's probably why you'll catch celebrities wearing Birkenstocks all year round, but especially during the hot days of summer.
This Birkenstock sale ends tomorrow, June 3 at 3 p.m. ET, which means you've got less than 24 hours to take advantage of it. Scroll down to add a pair of the celeb-loved sandals to your cart!
