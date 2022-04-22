The Sustainable Birkenstocks That Kristen Bell and Gwyneth Paltrow Wear Are on Sale for a Limited Time Only
Photo Credit: Shutterstock; Getty (2); TID
With summer on the horizon, you're probably starting to consider what your shoe lineup needs. Instead of buying cheap sandals that you'll probably toss when the season's over, now's a good time to invest in a pair that will last you years — especially since you can get one of Hollywood's favorite eco-friendly brands on sale. Spoiler: It's Birkenstock!
For a limited time, there are more than a hundred Birkenstocks on sale for anyone with a Rue La La membership. Don't have one? Head to the website and sign up now with your email address for free to get in on the deals. You'll definitely want to do so since the brand's most popular style, ahem, the Arizona sandal, is going for as little as $80.
Shop Birkenstocks on Sale at Rue La La for Earth Day:
- Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $65.99 (orig. $79.95)
- Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $79.95)
- Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Florida Soft Footbed Narrow Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $110)
The iconic double-buckle slide has racked up quite an impressive running list of celebrity fans over the years. It's so well-known, at this point, it's practically as famous as the feet wearing them. Kristen Bell, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid are just a few of the recent A-listers who have been spotted wearing the Birkenstock Arizonas.
We've also got eyes on another celeb-loved pair hiding among all the Arizonas. It's known as the Madrid sandal, a sleek and simple single strap slide that Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow both own. You can grab a pair for only $66 right now.
Buying a pair of Birks means you're treating your feet to years of sustainable comfort. The company uses a great deal of renewable resources to craft its shoes, like latex milk that's emitted from the resin of rubber trees and turned into an adhesive, and jute fibers that are spun into braids that are used for stability in the shoes.
And, at the heart, or in this case, (in)sole, of every Birkenstock is a contoured footbed that's made from raw cork. It's harvested from the bark layer of cork oak trees in Portugal every nine years. The natural material provides superior cushioning and boasts high elasticity, but always keeps its original form. TL;DR? Birkenstocks are sustainably-crafted shoes that'll keep your feet comfortable during summers for years to come. So if you don't already own them, you need a pair (or two).
The Birkenstock sale at Rue La La ends on Tuesday, April 26 at 11 a.m. ET, though sizes are already selling out quickly, so we suggest getting the ones you want sooner rather than later.
Whether you're a loyal Birks fan or buying your first pair, one thing's for sure: This sale is a good excuse to treat your feet to some celeb-loved, eco-friendly Birkenstocks!
Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $65.99 (orig. $79.95); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $79.95); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Florida Soft Footbed Narrow Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Sustainable Birkenstocks That Kristen Bell and Gwyneth Paltrow Wear Are on Sale for a Limited Time Only
- Sydney Sweeney's Designer Bag Might Cost $3,990, but Her Classic Jeans Are on Sale for Just $63 Right Now
- We're Still Thinking About Harry Styles' Rainbow Sequin Jumpsuit — and Clearly, so Is Everyone Else
- Amazon Shoppers Say These Comfortable Sneakers Are Like 'Walking on Air,' and They're Up to 50% Off