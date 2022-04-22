The Sustainable Birkenstocks That Kristen Bell and Gwyneth Paltrow Wear Are on Sale for a Limited Time Only

And, at the heart, or in this case, (in)sole, of every Birkenstock is a contoured footbed that's made from raw cork. It's harvested from the bark layer of cork oak trees in Portugal every nine years. The natural material provides superior cushioning and boasts high elasticity, but always keeps its original form. TL;DR? Birkenstocks are sustainably-crafted shoes that'll keep your feet comfortable during summers for years to come. So if you don't already own them, you need a pair (or two).