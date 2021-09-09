Birkenstocks Are Discounted at This Super Secret Sale for the Next 72 Hours
There's no denying that Birkenstocks are some of the most popular sandals to walk the Earth. Dramatic, yes, but there's a reason they're adored by supermodels, celebrities, and customers alike. Birkenstocks have been providing feet with ultimate all-day comfort for decades thanks to their signature contoured cork footbed that molds to the shape of your feet for optimal arch support.
So it's no wonder why stars like Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid wear them on repeat. If you have yet to jump on the Birkenstocks bandwagon, now may be the time to do it: We've discovered a super secret sale on tons of the brand's most beloved styles — and you won't believe how cheap you can get a pair. For a limited time, 100-plus pairs of Birkenstocks are up to 30 percent off at Rue La La.
Best Birkenstock Shoes to Shop on Sale at Rue La La
- Birkenstock Women's Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Women's Mayari Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal, $75.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Women's Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Women's Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $79.95)
In case you're unfamiliar, Rue La La offers exclusive fashion, beauty, and home deals to its members. The best part is that it's completely free to sign up and unlock these savings! And no, there aren't any hidden fees you'll have to pay later on. To become a member, just enter your email address to create an account and you're in. Sales at Rue La La can last anywhere from a few hours to several days, so you've got to be on your toes when a good one comes around (ahem, like this one on Birks).
Though the end of summer is nearing, Birkenstocks can be a great transitional shoe to get you through fluctuating temperatures. Depending on the weather in your area, you'll likely be able to wear them on their own for a few more months during the hot afternoons. But once chilly temperatures set in, slip them on with your favorite pair of cozy wool socks or choose a shearling-lined pair to keep your toes warm. Birkenstocks for fall? Now that's groundbreaking.
You can snag a pair of the iconic double buckle-strap Arizona slides for $20 off, along with this single-strap version for just $70. And whoever said you couldn't wear white after Labor Day lied. We're eyeing this pair of all-white Birkenstocks that's 20 percent off.
These deals end on Saturday, September 11, which means there are less than 72 hours to get yourself a pair. But given their incredibly low prices, styles are already selling out — so it's best to add your favorite Birkenstock shoes to your cart sooner rather than later.
