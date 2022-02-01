There Are Less Than 48 Hours to Get a Pair of Birkenstocks for Cheap at This Secret Sale
Birkenstocks are undeniably some of the most iconic shoes in the footwear industry. They've become a staple in the closets of celebrities, supermodels, and customers alike, and for a plethora of good reasons — first and foremost, being the shoes' unique design. Each pair features the brand's signature contoured cork footbed that molds to the shape of the wearer's feet for optimal arch support. Oh, and because the versatile shoe can go with pretty much everything.
Now you may be thinking, it's winter. Why would I buy sandals right now? It's always a good idea to refresh your closet during the off-season, especially since we discovered an under-the-radar Birkenstock sale that's almost too good to be true.
For a limited time, anyone with a Rue La La membership can score a pair of Birkenstocks for up to 30 percent off. Don't fret if you're not one, because it's super simple to sign up. Just head to the website and enter your email address to create a free account. Being a member unlocks you access to dozens of flash sales you can't find anywhere else from name-brand fashion and designer labels.
Shop Birkenstocks on Sale at Rue La La
- Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Narrow Sandal, $119.99 (orig. $160)
- Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Boston Suede & Shearling Narrow Mule, $129.99 (orig. $170)
If you're new to the Birks world, let us introduce you to the most popular pair around, the Arizona sandals. Practically everyone in Hollywood owns a pair, including Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner. During this Birkenstock sale, you can score several different pairs of the double-buckle slides for as little as $80, which is quite the drop considering many of them normally cost between $100 to $150.
And while you might reserve your Birks for the warmer months, you could also slip them on a pair of socks like Jenner (as seen above) or opt for one of the shearling-lined Birkenstock clog options for added warmth. There's also this fuzzy, faux fur version of the best-seller that you can nab for 25 percent off.
Since styles tend to sell out quickly at Rue La La, we recommend filtering by your size to find a pair that suits you. This sale ends on Wednesday, February 2, which means there are less than 48 hours to take advantage of these deals.
Scroll down to shop a pair of Birkenstocks while you can get them this cheap from Rue La La!
