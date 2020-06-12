Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Birkenstock Shoes Start at Only $50 at This Secret Sale — Here’s How You Can Shop It

Beloved by celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Charlize Theron, Birkenstocks have definitely risen in the ranks to “cool girl shoe.” The sandals haven’t always been regarded as the trendiest shoe around, but in recent years, it’s achieved cult status among even the coolest of stars. If the unfashionable-fashionable sandal trend is one you’d like to get in on this summer, good news: The secret sale site Rue La La just launched a flash sale on Birkenstocks, with prices starting at just $50.

The sandals in the sale include the popular double-strapped Arizona style, as well as the Girzeh thong sandal — they’re both $80, marked down from $100. The simple Madrid sandal is only $50 (marked down from $80), and plenty of other options have similar discounts. A range of sizes are included, and most shoes are available in whole sizes from 5 to 10.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If you’ve never shopped with Rue La La before, the site is basically a flash sale destination. For instance, other current flash sales include Michael Kors and Vince. To shop the sales, all you have to do is sign up with your email for a free account. Then, you’ll receive access to all of Rue La La’s sales and markdowns as soon as they start.

Most Rue La La sales only last for a couple of days, and this Birkenstock event is no different: It’s set to end on June 14. But items are already selling fast, so you’ll have to hurry if you want to nab your favorite shoes in your size. To help you make your move, our favorite deals on Birkenstocks are listed below.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be adding literally all of this to cart.

Image zoom Rue La La