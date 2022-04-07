The Sleek Birkenstocks That Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow Own Are Only $56 for the Next 24 Hours
Photo Credit: The Image Direct
What do Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow both have in common? Besides being actresses, entrepreneurs, and mothers, they're some of the most stylish women in the spotlight who own Birkenstocks — but not the pair you might think.
Though the footwear brand's Arizona sandal is by far the most worn around Hollywood, Paltrow and Parker are two of the few celebrities we've spotted wearing one of its simpler styles: the Birkenstock Madrid sandal. Now has never been a better time to get this less-seen pair, because for one day only, Gilt is offering the black Madrid sandal for just $56.
Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $55.95 (orig. $79.95); gilt.com
When we think of Birkenstocks, the word clunky comes to mind. But the Madrid is a much sleeker style thanks to its singular strap. It still has the same silhouette as the iconic best-seller sandal, but instead of two big buckle straps, it just has one. Of course, the sandal features Birkenstock's signature moldable cork footbed that's designed with arch support, a deep heel cup, and a spacious toe box for optimal comfort.
The And Just Like That star was photographed in her taupe suede version with anklet socks on set last August. But the Goop founder is perhaps the biggest fan of her Madrid sandals. Paltrow has worn her white leather pair on numerous occasions as early as 2016, which you can also snag for $14 off right now.
You'll need to be a Gilt member to access these deals, so if you're not already one, we suggest signing up soon. It's free to create an account with your email address. This Birkenstock flash sale ends Friday, April 8 at 12 p.m. ET, which means there are less than 24 hours to save big.
Shop a pair of the celeb-approved Birkenstock Madrid sandals before they're back to full price tomorrow.
Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $65.95 (orig. $79.95); gilt.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Sleek Birkenstocks That Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow Own Are Only $56 for the Next 24 Hours
- EmRata's Waist-Snatching Leggings Share a Defining Detail with the Sexy Bikini Trend She Loves
- PSA: This 'Indestructible' Dog Toy for Aggressive Chewers Is Just $15 on Amazon
- Amazon Shoppers Say This On-Sale Roomba Took Their Floors from 'Dirty' to 'Completely Spotless'