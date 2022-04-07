The Sleek Birkenstocks That Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow Own Are Only $56 for the Next 24 Hours

When we think of Birkenstocks, the word clunky comes to mind. But the Madrid is a much sleeker style thanks to its singular strap. It still has the same silhouette as the iconic best-seller sandal, but instead of two big buckle straps, it just has one. Of course, the sandal features Birkenstock's signature moldable cork footbed that's designed with arch support, a deep heel cup, and a spacious toe box for optimal comfort.