Why Haven't These Birkenstock Sandals Blown Up Yet?

Once they do, they’re bound to sell out

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

Published on April 26, 2023 07:00 PM

Kyoto Birkenstocks Tout
Photo: Free People

Last year, the Birkenstock Boston Clog took the world by storm. Celebrities like Kristen Bell, Hilary Duff, and Kendall Jenner started stepping out in the closed-toed shoe, and suddenly, you couldn't find it in stock anywhere. But this year, a new Birkenstock sandal is in town, and we're calling it: It's about to have a Boston-like boom in popularity.

The Birkenstock Kyoto Sandal dropped quietly last year, and although you might not have spotted it in the wild just yet, we guarantee you you will soon. Duff recently went on a Starbucks run in the taupe version, according to the brand, and if history repeats itself, a slew of other stars are about to follow suit.

The Kyoto sandal has an open-toed silhouette and a comfy cork footbed, like most Birkenstock shoes. But unlike the fan-favorite Arizona, which features double buckle straps, the Kyoto has just one wide crossover strap and a hook and loop closure that's similar to Velcro. It's available in taupe, black, midnight blue, light gray, and forest green.

Kyoto Slide Sandal
Revolve

Buy It! Birkenstock Kyoto Sandal in Taupe, $140–$150; nordstrom.com, revolve.com, and freepeople.com

Thanks to the hook and loop fastener, these Birkenstock sandals can be adjusted to fit tighter or looser on your foot, making them more secure than the brand's best-known slip-on styles. Since it's much wider than most Birkenstock sandal straps, the suede strap on the Kyoto is also more stable, making these great walking shoes for summer.

Kyoto Slide Sandal
Nordstrom

Buy It! Birkenstock Kyoto Sandal in Thyme, $150; freepeople.com, zappos.com, and nordstrom.com

If your trusty pair of Birkenstocks is wearing thin or you somehow don't have one on your shoe rack yet, the Kyoto Sandal is a smart purchase. Although $150 might be more than you typically dish out on a pair of shoes, the durability and versatility of Birkenstock sandals makes the investment worth it. You're bound to wear these sandals to the beach, the park, and on picnics and brunch dates all summer long.

Get ahead of the masses and snag a pair of Kyoto Sandals before they become the latest "It" Birkenstock and you can't find your size anywhere. Trust us, we're doing you a favor here.

Kyoto Slide Sandal
Free People

Buy It! Birkenstock Kyoto Sandal in Black, $150; freepeople.com and nordstrom.com

