These Comfy Sandals Are So Popular, Amazon Says Sales Have Spiked 100,000 Percent

If you have yet to purchase a pair of trusty sandals this summer, Amazon shoppers have apparently made the unanimous decision to buy the Birkenstock Gizeh Eva flip-flops practically overnight.

The colorful Birkenstock sandals have soared on Amazon’s charts over the past 24 hours, rising over 100,000 percent in sales according to the Movers and Shakers chart, which tracks the “biggest gainers in sales rank” and is updated hourly. The Birkenstocks sales rank on the retail giant has moved from the hundred thousands to the top 200 as of writing.

Even before this surge in sales, these Birkenstocks were super popular amongst Amazon shoppers: Over 1,500 customers have left them perfect five-star reviews, and they’re in the top five overall best-selling flip-flops on the retailer. The main difference between these Birkenstocks and other styles? They don’t have the same cork footbed and leather straps — instead, they’re completely made from a waterproof and grippy rubber material available in bright colors like yellow, orange, pink, and red.

Buy It! Birkenstock Essentials Gizeh Eva Sandals, $25.21–$75; amazon.com

Shoppers also love that these Birkenstocks provide great arch support, are super comfy, and easy to clean.

“This is the most comfortable shoe I have ever worn, no joke. I have terrible heel pain when I wear anything other than Birkenstocks, and wanted something more water-resistant than my leather and cork Mayaris for summer. I actually find the Eva Gizeh more comfortable than the traditional cork! All of the arch support there, plus the deep heel cup,” one customer wrote. “At first I was worried about the plastic straps being too stiff, but after only two wears they felt completely broken in. Also, these have actually held up better to heavy wear than my other Birks, and they are a fraction of the cost. Plus, the inside doesn’t get all gross and smelly. I highly recommend these shoes if you have heel pain and are looking for something you can wear all day, every day.”

The best part? A majority of the sandals retail for just $40 depending on the size and color you pick (and the selection Amazon still has in stock) — talk about a steal!