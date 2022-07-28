Hilary Duff, Kendall Jenner, and More Celebs Are Wearing Birkenstock Clogs, and You Can Get a Pair for $90

While it may seem like more of a fall style, the Birkenstock shoe is actually practical for all seasons, because its closed-toe silhouette can protect your feet from all elements. It features a soft suede upper, an adjustable pin buckle to help secure the shoe so that it doesn't slip off while you're walking, and, of course, Birkenstocks' signature anatomical cork footbed that molds to the shape of your feet for all-day comfort.