Hilary Duff, Kendall Jenner, and More Celebs Are Wearing Birkenstock Clogs, and You Can Get a Pair for $90

They can be worn year-round
By Alex Warner July 27, 2022 08:00 PM
Whether you love them or hate them, there's no denying clogs are having a major fashion moment as of late. So it comes as no surprise that a certain chunky style from Birkenstock is popping up all over Hollywood — and we've found a secret way you can score a pair on sale.

For a limited time, anyone with a Rue La La membership can score the Birkenstock Boston clogs for up to 22 percent off. This is just one of the many shoes we have our eyes on from its trending fall shoe preview sale that's happening now through Wednesday, August 10. 

While it may seem like more of a fall style, the Birkenstock shoe is actually practical for all seasons, because its closed-toe silhouette can protect your feet from all elements. It features a soft suede upper, an adjustable pin buckle to help secure the shoe so that it doesn't slip off while you're walking, and, of course, Birkenstocks' signature anatomical cork footbed that molds to the shape of your feet for all-day comfort. 

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston BS Birko-Flor Birkibuc Clog in Khaki, $89.99 (orig. $115); ruelala.com

That's probably why so many celebrities have been opting for them recently. Hilary Duff, Kendall Jenner, Kristen Bell, Lucy Hale, Kristen Stewart, Kaia Gerber, and Dakota Johnson have all been spotted wearing a pair of the Birkenstock clogs within the past few months. 

The Kardashians star has worn several different versions of them on numerous occasions with everything from cardigans and jeans to knit pullovers and breezy wide-leg pants, only further confirming they're a versatile must-have shoe. 

TL;DR: If you don't own a pair of the Birkenstock Boston clogs, you need to. You can snag the neutral khaki color Jenner owns or these black Birkenstock slip-ons for only $90. There's also a blush faux fur-lined pair for $30 off. 

As we said before, you've got to be a member to access these deals, so if you're not already one, simply enter your email address to create a free account. Though there's plenty of time to shop this Rue La La sale, we suggest doing so sooner rather than later, because sizes are likely to sell out quickly at these low prices. 

Scroll down to add a pair of celeb-approved Birkenstock clogs to your footwear rotation for all seasons.

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock BS Birko-Flor Birkibuc Clog in Black, $89.99 (orig. $115); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Boston Mule in Mink, $119.99 (orig. $155); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston BS Waxy Leather Clog in Tobacco Brown, $109.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Oiled Leather Clog in Black, $109.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston VL/Fell Narrow Width Suede Mule in Lavender Blush, $139.99 (orig. $170); ruelala.com 

