Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Love Birkenstocks — and Some of Their Favorites Are on Sale
Between their unparalleled comfort and the outpouring of love from celebrities and customers, Birkenstocks have reached icon status in the footwear industry, it's safe to say. If you have yet to hop on the bandwagon, now may be the time to do it: We just discovered a massive under-the-radar Birkenstock sale.
For a limited time, Rue La La is offering anyone with a membership up to 30 percent off a slew of Birkenstock styles, including a few celeb-loved pairs. Don't worry if you're not a member, because you can get in on these deals simply by entering your email address to create a free account. Trust us when we say you'll definitely want to take advantage of these while you can.
Shop Birkenstocks on Sale at Rue La La
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Narrow Sandal, $139.99 (orig. $150)
- Birkenstock Boston Suede Mule, $149.99 (orig. $165)
Birkenstock's signature feature is its moldable cork footbed that takes the shape of the wearer's foot for optimal arch support. In other words, they provide all-day comfort! It's because of this design that a pair of Birkenstocks can cost upwards of $165 depending on the style you choose, so it's pretty exciting to see options starting at just $70 at Rue La La.
The Arizona sandals are undeniably the most popular pair around. The iconic double-buckle silhouette has graced the feet of A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and countless others. There are plenty included in this sale, like these black Birkenstocks that are 29 percent off.
Yes, we're still braving winter's cold temperatures, but plenty of stars have proven the controversial chunky slides can be worn year-round. Reese Witherspoon also owns the classic Arizona slide, but with a twist: Hers are lined with a supremely soft shearling material to keep her toes extra warm — a perfect transitional shoe, if you ask us. You can score her exact pair for $10 off during this sale.
What's more is that supermodels like Jenner and Hailey Bieber are making socks and sandals cool again, which means yes, you can wear your favorite peep-toe pair right now. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has also been spotted wearing Birkenstock clogs on several occasions, which you can also find on sale right now, including this pair of shearling-lined Boston suede mules.
Shoppers, take note: Birkenstocks come in European sizes, so check the size chart to find the correct conversion. Styles are already selling out and sandal season is just around the corner, so we suggest adding the ones you want to your cart sooner rather than later, especially since this Birkenstock sale ends on Sunday, February 20 — that gives you less than 48 hours to shop.
Scroll down to get a pair of Birkenstocks on sale from Rue La La while you still can!
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Narrow Sandal, $139.99 (orig. $150); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Suede Mule, $149.99 (orig. $165); ruelala.com
