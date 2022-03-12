The Birkenstock Sandal Celebrities Wear All Year Round Is Just $70 for the Next 24 Hours
Yep, Birkenstocks are cool again. There's plenty of evidence to prove this controversial style is back and probably staying for good. The biggest indicator? Pretty much everyone in Hollywood owns a pair of the Birkenstock Arizona sandals. At this point, they're almost as famous as the feet wearing them.
Kristen Bell, Lucy Hale, Kaia Gerber, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner are just a few of the A-listers on the long list of Birks fans. So if you have yet to hop on the bandwagon, you'll definitely want to since you can get the popular double-buckle slides for just $70 right now.
Shop Birkenstocks on Sale at Rue La La:
- Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Sandal in Black Leather, $69.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown Leather, $69.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in White Leather, $69.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Metallic Leather, $109.99 (orig. $135)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Leather Sandal in Suede, $109.99 (orig. $135)
- Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Narrow Sandal, $119.99 (orig. $150)
Rue La La is currently hosting a big Birkenstock sale with up to 30 percent off more than 150 pairs, including a huge assortment of the Arizona sandals in various colors. Of course, there are plenty of other styles from the brand included as well, like the Gizeh Birko-Flor, a thong sandal that's $30 off, and the Mayari Birko-Flor, a strappy crisscross slide that's 29 percent off.
Temperatures are still fluctuating, but plenty of stars have proven that the Arizona Birks are an all-year round type of shoe. Simply throw them on with a pair of socks for spring, or get yourself a pair of the shearling-lined Arizona sandal that Reese Witherspoon owns while they're $30 off. The plush lining will help keep your toes extra warm while the seasons are changing.
You'll need to be a Rue La La member to get access to this Birkenstock sale, but if you're not one already, it'll take less than a minute to sign up for a free account with your email. These deals expire on Sunday, March 13 at 11 a.m. ET, which means there are less than 24 hours to shop (depending on when you're reading this, that is).
So hurry and add a pair of Birkenstocks to your cart before it's too late!
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Birkenstock Sandal Celebrities Wear All Year Round Is Just $70 for the Next 24 Hours
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring Dresses Ends Today
- The Best Prime Member-Only Deals Happening at Amazon Start at Just $8
- Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off