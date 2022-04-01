Hollywood's Go-To Summer Sandal Is Majorly Discounted at This Secret Sale
Celebrities have a way of making footwear trends, whether it's good ol' clunky clogs or squishy pool slides. But while trends come and go, there's one shoe brand that's always around: Birkenstocks.
Considering their superior comfort and quality construction, Birks usually cost between $100 and $150 — so we're always keeping our eyes peeled for a sale. Lucky for you, we just discovered an under-the-radar way to get some of its most popular styles for less. Rue La La slashed prices on hundreds of Birkenstocks, including several versions of its iconic Arizona sandals that practically everyone in Hollywood owns.
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals on Sale at Rue La La:
Kristen Bell, Lucy Hale, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber are just a few of the stars who have recently been spotted walking around in a pair of the famous sandals. Which is no surprise, considering the slip-ons are some of the most comfortable around thanks to their soft, moldable cork footbed. That's probably why they continue to be a go-to summer shoe for A-listers year after year.
Right now, you can snag a pair of the double-buckle slides for as little as $80, including the white Birkenstocks seen on both Bell and Hale. There's also this similar black leather pair worn by Jenner that are just $10 more. Of course, you can also snag deals on plenty of other Birkenstock styles, like the Gizeh Birko-Flor sandal that's now $20 off.
You have to be signed into your Rue La La account to access these savings, so if you're not a member, now's the time to sign up! It'll take less than a minute to enter your email address and create a free account. And good thing, because this Birkenstock sale ends on Tuesday, April 5 at 11 a.m. ET and sizes are already selling out quickly.
Keep scrolling to add a pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals to your cart while you can get them for less!
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birkibuc Leather Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Birko-Flor Sandal in White, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $89.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com
