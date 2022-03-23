The Birkenstock Sandals Everyone in Hollywood Seems to Own Are on Sale for 48 Hours
If you Google "sandals," there are approximately 1.2 billion search results. That's a lot of options to choose from. So it's pretty telling that there's approximately one trusty pair that everyone in Hollywood seems to own.
We're talking about Birkenstock Arizonas, the iconic double-buckle sandal that has garnered such a long list of famous fans over the years, it's hard to keep track. A few noteworthy ones include Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, Kristen Bell, Kaia Gerber, and Lucy Hale. Suffice it to say, you've got to get your feet into a pair of Birks this summer if you haven't already.
Lucky for you, there's an under-the-radar Birkenstock sale that's brimming with steep discounts on some of the most popular slides.
For a limited time, Gilt is offering its members the chance to score an array of Birkenstock Arizona sandals for as little as $80. To unlock these savings, simply enter your email address to create a free Gilt account. It's seriously that easy! Once you're in, you'll find more than 200 styles marked down. Sizes are selling out fast, so we're here to help you find a pair quickly!
These white Birkenstocks that Bell and Hale have both recently worn will go with basically everything in your closet, from summer dresses to workout gear, while Kaia Gerber has made a case for wearing black Birks with bright white socks. There are also plenty of other styles from the brand included in this sale too, like the Boston clog that Kendall Jenner keeps wearing on repeat.
There's a reason A-listers wear these sandals everywhere: The Birkenstock Arizonas have an ultra-soft footbed made from the brand's signature cork material that molds to the shape of the wearer's feet. Slipping into a pair means you'll experience their superior arch support and roomy open toe box that provide all-day comfort. Plus, the buckle straps are adjustable, so you can ensure they'll stay on your feet when walking.
Whether you're buying your first pair, replacing your old ones, or adding an extra set of shoes to your rotation, one thing's for sure: This Gilt sale cannot be passed up. It ends on Friday, March 25 at 9 p.m. ET, which means you've got a little more than 48 hours to shop (depending on when you're reading this).
Scroll down to get a pair of celeb-approved Birkenstock sandals on sale before it's too late.
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in White, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Faux Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in White Camo, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birkibuc Sandal in Stone Nubuck Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Suede Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com
