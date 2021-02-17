The Brand Behind Meghan Markle's Favorite Slipper-Like Flats Just Launched a Comfy Sneaker

Birdies is one of the few footwear brands that's traveled around the globe with Meghan Markle. She has entrusted her Blackbird flats that are secretly slippers to keep her feet comfortable everywhere from the set of Suits in New York City to the airport during a royal tour in Africa to the Redwoods Tree Rotorua in New Zealand. (And we can only assume she's wearing them around the house during her second pregnancy.)