The Brand Behind Meghan Markle's Favorite Slipper-Like Flats Just Launched a Comfy Sneaker

Birdies is one of the few footwear brands that's traveled around the globe with Meghan Markle. She has entrusted her Blackbird flats that are secretly slippers to keep her feet comfortable everywhere from the set of Suits in New York City to the airport during a royal tour in Africa to the Redwoods Tree Rotorua in New Zealand. (And we can only assume she's wearing them around the house during her second pregnancy.)
There was such a high demand after Meghan wore the retired style, the San Francisco-based brand brought them back. And now Birdies is taking a step in yet another cute and comfortable direction with its first-ever sneaker, known as The Swift.
The slip-on style fuses the sophistication of its best-selling Starling silhouette with an anti-slip rubber sole and its signature seven-layer comfort technology, which has been adapted into a removable, molded insole. It features a top layer of premium memory foam cushioning with arch support, a heel cookie, and a mini wedge for an added boost — a combination that customers have described as "like walking on little pillows" in its other shoes.
Comfort is prioritized at the core of every Birdies shoe, so we expect its new sneakers will be just as popular as its flats. In fact, some sizes are already sold out less than 24 hours after its launch. Available in four neutral colors and a bold leopard print, the Birdies sneakers cost between $120 to $140 a pair, which plenty of Birdies loyalists have said is an investment worth every penny for its other styles.
Scroll down to treat your feet to a pair of Birdies sneakers before your size is gone!
