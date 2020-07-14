Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Just Launched Comfy Slides That Look Professional but Feel Like Slippers

If you pay attention to Meghan Markle’s style choices, you know that she’s a fan of comfortable yet polished footwear — and Birdies is one shoe brand she wears over and over again. The San Francisco-based footwear brand, known for its supportive flats, just debuted a new style that’s fit for a royal but low maintenance enough to wear around the house.

Called The Swan, the pointed-toe slides feature Birdies’ signature seven-layer cushioning for ultimate support. With soles made of quilted satin and thick memory foam, they provide cloud-like comfort with every step while looking effortlessly stylish.

The slip-on shoes are available in suede and leather options that come in four sleek colorways. Choose from a bold color block combination of pink and orange, classic black, or shimmering metallic gold or silver.

Perfect for those returning back to work but not ready to give up their 24/7 slipper lifestyle cultivated from months of working from home, the modern mules look undeniably professional — only those wearing them will know how comfy they truly are. And if you are still spending a majority of your time at home, the slip-on shoes offer a cheerful design that’s actually supportive, so they’re great for wearing around the house.

Markle has long been a fan of one of Birdies most popular styles, The Blackbird, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see her step out in the brand’s latest addition in the near future. Keep scrolling to shop the new slides from a royal-approved brand.

