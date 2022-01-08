This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Just Launched 'Comfortable and Stylish' Faux Fur-Lined Sneakers

It doesn't get much better than slip-on sneakers when it comes to simple, stylish everyday style. Birdies is a brand known for its ultra-comfy loafers, slides, and sneakers, and it counts Meghan Markle among its fans. It's no surprise why, since all of its shoes are made with layers of cushioning and come in a variety of chic colors and patterns. Just in time for winter, Birdies launched a faux fur-lined sneaker that's both cozy and stylish, making it a top pick for seasonal wear.