This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Just Launched 'Comfortable and Stylish' Faux Fur-Lined Sneakers
It doesn't get much better than slip-on sneakers when it comes to simple, stylish everyday style. Birdies is a brand known for its ultra-comfy loafers, slides, and sneakers, and it counts Meghan Markle among its fans. It's no surprise why, since all of its shoes are made with layers of cushioning and come in a variety of chic colors and patterns. Just in time for winter, Birdies launched a faux fur-lined sneaker that's both cozy and stylish, making it a top pick for seasonal wear.
Birdies' Faux Fur Swift Sneakers are made with water-resistant suede and a faux fur trim and lining that provides all the warmth of your favorite winter boots with the convenience of a slip-on sneaker. The sneakers also have a non-slip rubber sole, as well as a 20 millimeter hidden wedge for just a touch of height that's still easy to walk in.
The shoes are available in three colors: dove gray, black, and camel. And in addition to these three faux fur versions, you can also shop four classic colors that you can enjoy year-round in leather, suede, and calf-hair finishes. They run in sizes 5 to 12 with half sizes included, and some shoppers note that the shoes may feel tight at first, but they loosen slightly with wear.
While this seasonal take on the Swift sneakers is brand new, shoppers have raved about the classic version of the shoes for months. One shopper called the Swift sneakers "comfortable and stylish," adding that they're a favorite for travel.
Another shopper complimented the sneakers' versatility. "These are very comfortable and great to slip on as I run out of the house to run errands — perfect with jeans and leggings," they wrote.
If you're looking for a pair of stylish, comfy slip-on sneakers with cozy flair that you can wear all winter long, don't miss out on this seasonal style from Birdies. And if you're already a fan of the brand, just like Meghan Markle is, you're going to want to add these faux fur-lined sneakers to your collection ASAP.