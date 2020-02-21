This Meghan Markle-Loved Shoe Brand Just Launched Its Best-Selling Flat in New Colors

Image zoom

Start making room in your spring shoe lineup! One of Meghan Markle’s longtime favorite comfy footwear brands, Birdies, just debuted its best-selling style in three gorgeous new colors for the season.

The San Francisco-based label is known for its stylish flats that offer the supportive fit of a sneaker and luxurious comfort of a slipper — one of the reasons why the duchess and so many other women love to wear them beyond the house. With more than 5,000 positive reviews, The Starling flat is by far Birdies’ most popular style most popular, which is why the brand continues to update it with new materials (like this leather version) and colors. And now, it’s available in dusty rose, midnight blue, and stone gray shades for spring.

While The Starling silhouette is favored among customers, Meghan is a devoted fan of The Blackbirds flats, an older style that was recently brought back by popular demand. She has been wearing the black calf-hair version for years, dating back to her days on the set of Suits before she was dating Prince Harry. In fact, she was one of the first celebrities to wear Birdies, and it’s easy to see why she loves them.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Everlane Flats Are Majorly Discounted Right Now

Image zoom Tim P. Whitby - Pool/Getty Images

Each Birdies shoe is crafted with the brand’s signature seven-layer comfort technology. The insoles feature a dual-layer of high-density memory foam that’s topped by a soft quilted satin fabric — it literally feels like you’re “walking on clouds,” as one customer put it.

“My new favorite shoe,” another wrote about The Starling shoe. “I bought these for days that I’d be on my feet a lot and for air travel, since it’s comfy, stylish, and slips on and off easily for security. My expectations were surpassed! The lining of these shoes make me forget I’m not wearing slippers to work and I’ve gotten so many compliments so far. Definitely going to buy another pair.”

Whether you’re an avid traveler, work on your feet all day, or are simply in need of a really comfy pair of shoes, now’s the perfect time to scoop up this Markle-approved style. Scroll down to see all three of the new spring colors!

Image zoom Birdies

Buy It! Birdies The Starling in Dusty Rose Velvet, $95; birdies.com

Image zoom Birdies

Buy It! Birdies The Starling in Stone Velvet, $95; birdies.com

Image zoom Birdies

Buy It! Birdies The Starling in Midnight Blue Velvet, $95; birdies.com