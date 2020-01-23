The Brand Behind Meghan Markle’s Beloved Comfy Slippers Is Having a Rare Sale Right Now

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Shoes are like solemates: When you find a pair you love, you want to show them off to the world by wearing them on repeat. For Meghan Markle, that solemate is her Birdies flats (sorry, Harry). The San Francisco-based brand makes flats that are as comfy and versatile as slippers that you can wear outside the house — which Meghan definitely does.

She has been wearing her Blackbirds flats for years, dating back to when she was living in Toronto and filming Suits. Meghan even brought her Birdies to the palace with her and has sported them during several royal outings. If, like us, you’ve been dying to get your feet in a pair, the brand is hosting its bi-annual Before They Fly Away sale. While Meghan’s Blackbird shoes aren’t included in the sale, there are a slew of other equally beautiful options. There are 15 limited-edition Birdies flats majorly discounted, with some up to $40 off.

The Starling flats are most comparable to Meghan’s pair and marked down to just $80 right now. As the name implies, this sale only happens twice a year, so if you’ve been eyeing a pair, now’s the time to add it to your cart. This amazing sale ends on Sunday, February 2, or whenever all the styles sell out (which is already happening). So you’ll have to move quickly if you want to get a pair duchess-approved shoes. Scroll down to shop our favorite sale styles!

Image zoom Birdies

Buy It! The Heron in Olive Velvet, $80 (orig. $95); birdies.com

Image zoom Birdies

Buy It! The Songbird in Blush, $80 (orig. $120); birdies.com

Image zoom Birdies

Buy It! The Sparrow in Blush Satin Fringe, $65 (orig. $95); birdies.com

Image zoom Birdies

Buy It! The Songbird in Snow Crystal Velvet, $95 (orig. $140); birdies.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.