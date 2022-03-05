The Coziest Versions of Those Flats That Are Secretly Slippers Are Up to 58% Off
Gone are the days of kicking off your house shoes for something you can wear outside. That is largely in part thanks to Birdies. The brand has mastered the art of indoor-outdoor footwear with its cozy slippers that are disguised as stylish flats and sneakers, many of which are on sale right now.
Birdies has slashed prices on some of its most luxurious and supremely soft styles — we're talking up to 58 percent off! Discounted prices are shown on the product pages, so there's no need to fuss with entering a promo code. Sizes are already flying out of stock, so we suggest scooping up the pair soon, especially since we don't know when these deals end.
Some of our favorite Birdies shoes on sale include the Phoebe, a velvet slip-on lined with faux fur that's now only $50; the Lark, a chic and sophisticated shearling pointed-toe slide that's half-off; and the Robin, a crisscross fuzzy sandal that's $30 off. You can also snag this plush version of the Swift sneakers for 40 percent off. (Psst… all regular full-price Swift sneakers are 25 percent off when you add a pair to your cart.)
Each pair of Birdies is made with the brand's signature seven-layer technology that's so comfortable, it feels like walking on clouds according to a few happy customers, that is. The iconic styles have graced the feet of celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Meghan Markle, who has been a fan for years and taken her favorite pair around the globe with her.
Needless to say, if you don't already own a pair of Birdies shoes, you'll definitely want to change that while you can get these steep discounts.
