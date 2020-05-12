Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle Has Worn These Chic Flats All Over the Globe — and They’re on Sale

Birdies’ biannual sale begins on Tuesday, May 12

The Meghan Markle-owned Starling flats are on sale

Shoppers can get up to 20 percent off the brand’s famous shoes

While few pieces are both comfortable enough for lounging at home and polished enough for sporting back at the office (one day!), Meghan Markle has found a pair of stylish shoes that are great for both — and now’s your rare chance to get them on sale.

The former royal has been spotted wearing Birdies shoes for years (even on the set of Suits), including its Starling slide, a shoe that’s designed to double as both a flat and house slipper. And for a limited time, the now-famous loafers are on sale and up to 20 percent off as part of the brand’s massive biannual sale.

The Starling, which Markle owns in black, features a cushy and supportive memory foam sole that shoppers claim feels like “walking on clouds.” The loafers come in several hues and materials including leather, velvet, and suede. And for a limited time, shoppers can snag darker hues like Midnight Velvet, Stone Velvet, and Gray Suede, which resemble the former royal’s, for as little as $80.

Emma Roberts is also a fan of the Starling flat, which she owns in leopard print. The A-lister has worn her printed pair with everything from casual sweats to daytime dresses, further proving their versatility.

Birdies’ Sparrow slides are also among the markdowns and going for as little as $65. Like the Starling, the house shoe-sandal hybrid comes with a plush memory foam no-slip sole, ensuring it’s just as comfy. In fact, every design from the brand is made with a unique footbed, which contains seven layers of arch and heel support, super soft satin materials, and dense foam for maximum shock absorption. It’s no wonder Markle has worn her pair while globetrotting, running errands, and sightseeing.

Nordstrom fans can also get select Birdies styles through the retailer, however, these rare savings are only available at Birdies.com. Shop all of the on-sale shoes below — just be sure to grab your favorite fast because we have a feeling this shopping event will sell out in no time.

