This Meghan Markle-Loved Shoe Brand Just Put Some of Its Best-Sellers on Sale
Birdies has long been a shopper- and celeb-loved brand, known for its comfortable slip-on shoes, and it's no surprise why. Meghan Markle, for example, has been spotted in Birdies' Starling flats. The brand releases new styles and colors seasonally, although its shoes rarely go on sale. But right now, Birdies is holding its bi-annual Before They Fly Away Sale, where select styles are deeply discounted before they're retired from the site. If you have a pair of shoes you've been eyeing for months, now's the perfect time to shop, since some styles are up to 64 percent off.
The sale includes the brand's classic slipper-style flats, as well as slides, sneakers, and sandals in seasonal colors and patterns. Most shoes are on sale and eligible for returns, although select pairs are final sale. The Starling Charcoal Faux Fur flats, for example, are on sale for $75, down from their original price of $105. This winterized take on the flats the brand is famous for features a chic velvet exterior and plush faux fur lining for a cozy feel when you wear the shoes indoors and out.
If you're searching for a stylish slip-on sneaker that you can dress up or down, check out The Swift, which is discounted to $95, down from $120, in five colors. The sneakers have a non-slip rubber sole and a hidden wedge that adds a bit of height while remaining easy to walk in. For shoppers looking to score a deal on summer-ready styles, be sure to take a peek at The Robin sandals, which are available in three colors for just $75 per pair. There's even a faux fur version that will become your go-to house shoes this winter that's currently 21 percent off right now. And for a show-stopping shoe that will be sure to make a statement in your wardrobe, don't miss out on The Dove slides in a floral sequin design, which are 64 percent off, bringing their price down to just $60.
Keep reading for some of our top picks from the Birdies' Before They Fly Away Sale.
