This Meghan Markle-Approved Brand Just Debuted Comfy New Sneakers — and They're Already Selling Out
You know that feeling you get when you put on sneakers and just feel ready to run, aka, tackle anything and everything planned that day? We do. So what if we told you we recently discovered two new trainers that'll kick your style (and maybe even your level of motivation) up several notches? You're probably all ears now.
Meet The Roadrunner and The Cardinal, the latest (and perhaps greatest) additions to Birdies' already incredible shoe selection. The brand, best known for its velvety slippers that won over Meghan Markle, recently dropped comfy new kicks, marking its first-ever foray into the lace-up world. And to no surprise, both styles are selling out fast, with some colors completely out of stock at the time of writing.
The Roadrunner has a low-top, retro-inspired design that's fashionable yet timeless. It has a leather and cotton canvas upper, plus a non-slip rubber sole, a removable memory foam insole, and a hidden interior wedge. The Cardinal, also a low-top kick, has a streamlined, modern silhouette great for shoppers who prefer a more classic sneaker. Much like the Roadrunner, it also has a slip-resistant outsole, a removable memory-foam insole, and a hidden wedge that provides all-day comfort. Love!
Buy It! The Roadrunner in Rosette, $130; birdies.com
Buy It! The Roadrunner in Siren, $130; birdies.com
As for how to style them? Kate Hudson's stylist, Sophie Lopez, who partnered with Birdies on the new sneaker campaign, gave PEOPLE the low-down on exactly how she would wear them.
"The Cardinal and The Roadrunner are the perfect sneakers to wear with spring dresses. Smart enough to wear with mini and maxi dresses — a cool alternative to sandals," she shared. "I'd also style them with every type of short — denim, bike, and leather shorts. They are so versatile and wearable! A great staple for any wardrobe."
Though both sneakers just dropped, each has already earned a five-star review (with more definitely coming in as people get their orders.) One shopper, who's a hairdresser, noted that the Cardinal "feels like a cloud on my feet." They also added that they're very well made and adorable. The Roadrunner earned a similar five-star review, with the customer writing that it's "so incredibly comfy," saying the only problem is this: "Now I have to order [it in] all the colors." Why? Because they're that good.
The retro Roadrunner will cost you $130 while the classic Cardinal is priced at $140, which is honestly worth it for really good sneakers. And if you've ever tried any footwear styles for Birdie, you know the brand has mastered that landscape. Shop the new sneakers that'll instantly elevate your spring outfits below.
Buy It! The Cardinal in Seashell, $140; birdies.com
Buy It! The Cardinal in Blush Multi, $140; birdies.com
- This Meghan Markle-Approved Brand Just Debuted Comfy New Sneakers — and They're Already Selling Out
- So Many Classic Levi's Jeans Are Secretly on Sale at Amazon Right Now
- Amazon Quietly Launched a New Section Packed with Colorful Sandals for Spring
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Steam Mop 'Removed Dirt Not Visible to the Human Eye,' and It's on Sale