This Meghan Markle-Loved Shoe Brand Just Launched a Stylish, Water-Resistant Sneaker Bootie
Now that winter is almost here, it's time to break out your favorite seasonal apparel, including weather-ready shoes. If you live in a cold climate, boots are an absolute must, although for transitional dressing or milder weather, a pair of sneaker boots is the way to go. Birdies is a stylish, comfy shoe brand that counts Meghan Markle among its fans (she's been spotted in the Blackbird Slipper), and it's no surprise why, since it's best-known for its flats that feel like your coziest house shoes. And just in time for the colder months, the brand launched its very own sneaker bootie.
Birdies' new 'The Falcon' sneaker bootie is a versatile shoe that you can easily dress up or down, especially throughout the winter months. They feature a suede upper with a slit cut out around the ankle, a pull-on tab on the back of the shoe that makes them easy to slip on and off, and a white rubber outsole.
The brand's shoes stand out for their ultra-comfortable seven-layer insoles that feature a soft satin material in the footbed — as well as good arch and heel support, two layers of high-density foam, a shock absorption pad in the heel, and memory foam cushioning. The booties also have a hidden mini wedge that offers a subtle height while remaining easy to walk in. Plus, a no-slip rubber sole provides plenty of traction, which makes them ideal for all-season wear.
The shoes are available right now in three neutral winter colors: light tan, gray, and saddle brown, so they're particularly versatile for both travel and everyday wear. They run from sizes five to 12, with half sizes included for each.
If you're looking for a sleek, slip-on sneaker boot that you can wear all winter long, check out this pair from Birdies. And don't wait to shop, since some sizes are already selling out. You also won't want to miss out on the rest of the brand's stunning collection, which includes a variety of stylish, comfortable footwear like leather sneakers, luxe faux-shearling slippers, and machine-washable flats.