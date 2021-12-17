This Meghan Markle-Loved Shoe Brand Just Launched a Stylish, Water-Resistant Sneaker Bootie

Now that winter is almost here, it's time to break out your favorite seasonal apparel, including weather-ready shoes. If you live in a cold climate, boots are an absolute must, although for transitional dressing or milder weather, a pair of sneaker boots is the way to go. Birdies is a stylish, comfy shoe brand that counts Meghan Markle among its fans (she's been spotted in the Blackbird Slipper), and it's no surprise why, since it's best-known for its flats that feel like your coziest house shoes. And just in time for the colder months, the brand launched its very own sneaker bootie.