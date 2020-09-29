Meghan Markle’s Flats (Which Are Secretly Slippers) Just Got a Supremely Comfy Makeover
Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan of the same style
What do Meghan Markle and Sarah Jessica Parker have in common? Besides being style icons and cool famous moms, they both really love shoes. But more specifically, they both really love Birdies — the brand behind those iconic flats that are secretly slippers. In fact, according to Birdies, they happen to own the same pair of Blackbird flats, an older style they’re credited with popularizing.
And in celebration of its five-year anniversary, Birdies gave the Blackbird silhouette a supremely comfortable and chic makeover. The shoe’s soles have been updated with the brand’s signature seven-layer comfort technology and covered by its luxuriously soft quilted satin fabric. The result is an even cozier and more versatile slipper that’s ideal for wearing at home.
As part of its makeover, the Blackbird has also been reintroduced in two trendy new prints — camo and cheetah — along with an all-black option that’s decorated with a cheetah tassel. Markle and Parker’s original black calf hair style is also still available. Prices for the flat range from $120 to $140 depending on the version you choose.
The new and improved Blackbird is part of Birdies’ new Heritage Collection, which celebrates the roots of the brand with updated designs of some of its timeless customer-loved styles. We hope this means they’ll be bringing back more original styles soon!
If comfortable flats that are secretly slippers are the thing your WFH wardrobe is missing, shop the star-approved style before it sells out!
