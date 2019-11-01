As a beauty subscription service, Birchbox already is the gift that keeps on giving. But they’ve topped themselves for their holiday offering, an irresistible advent calendar stuffed with beauty products that will be coveted by beauty newbies and obsessives alike. It’s a $141 value that’s retailing for $40. And even better: PEOPLE readers are getting the first chance to shop the advent calendar (which officially goes on sale Nov. 6) by visiting the exclusive link here.

For a holiday twist on its classic box, Birchbox is bringing back its limited-edition beauty advent calendar, filled with innovative serums, cult-favorite hair products and newly-launched creams. Unlike its other boxes, Birchbox’s Countdown to Beauty Advent Calendar features 14 perforated compartments with embedded magnets for closures and filled with carefully curated products (with full-sized products from brands like Bobbi Brown and Tarte!).

Image zoom

“We want to give our customers these fun moments of surprise and delight leading up to the holidays,” says Claire Hampson, merchant at Birchbox. “For the advent calendar, we hand-picked an assortment of skincare, hair and makeup, with a mix of tried-and-true brands as well as new brands to Birchbox. In addition to including customer favorites like Benefit and Kiehl’s, we like to introduce new things too, so half of the products we sourced for the advent calendar, from brands like Glow Recipe and Lancôme, have never been sampled in our boxes before.”

RELATED: This Super Popular Beauty Brand Just Dropped Tons of Holiday Sets on Amazon, Starting at $10

Plus, the calendar gives you a taste of everything, ranging from hair products to skin items and makeup. Not to mention, the calendar itself is as luxe as the products inside of it, featuring holiday-inspired hues like green and blue and adorned with silver stars for an extra festive touch.

“We know advent calendars are a crowd favorite, but what makes them special at Birchbox is they’re specifically created for the ‘casual’ beauty consumer in a way that’s approachable and user-friendly for your beauty routine,” Hampson adds. “Plus, everything is travel-friendly for your busy holiday travel season.”

Even men can indulge in Birchbox’s advent calendar.

RELATED: Tiffany & Co. Is Releasing a $112,000 Advent Calendar Stuffed with Diamonds

“When we launched our first advent calendar two years ago, we were blown away by how high customer demand was that we ended up creating a version for our grooming customers too,” Hampson explains.

Featuring Kiehl’s iconic Facial Fuel moisturizer, luxe Harry’s body wash and more, The Countdown to Grooming Advent Calendar makes shopping for any man in your life a breeze.

Both of Birchbox’s beauty and grooming advent calendars will be available on November 6, but scroll on to shop them early before anyone else!

Image zoom

Buy It! Countdown to Beauty Advent Calendar, $40 (total value of $141); birchbox.com

Image zoom Birchbox

Buy It! Countdown to Grooming Advent Calendar, $35 (total value of $70); birchbox.com